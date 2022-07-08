Hoda's guest host on Today is a comedian with her own show and podcast













As Hoda Kotb’s regular co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, is absent from her usual spot on the Today show, many viewers of the NBC show were left asking who is hosting with Hoda today? So, let’s find out more about the host who is filling in for Jenna.

This year, many familiar faces on USA news programmes have stepped down from their roles including Stacey Baca and Christi Paul. Sometimes in hosts’ absence, viewers may think they’ve retired for good, such as the case with Bob Kovachick, but more often than not, the news anchors and meteorologists are simply taking holiday or sick days when they’re not on air in their usual slot.

Where is Jenna Bush Hager?

Just like her friend and co-star Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager is taking some time off from work in July 2022 to have a vacation.

Jenna is a mother of three, co-host of Today with Hoda and Jenna, Editor-At-Large of Southern Living Magazine and she also has a book club called Read With Jenna.

It’s safe to say that Jenna has no issues in keeping herself busy and judging by how many hats she wears, she’s taking some much-needed holiday this summer.

Who is hosting with Hoda today?

In Jenna’s absence, Hoda Kotb has been co-hosting the Today show alongside Michelle Collins.

Hoda also co-hosted with Stephen tWitch Boss and Justin Sylvester during the week.

Michelle Collins is appearing on the show with Hoda for Thursday and Friday’s shows.

Michelle Collins has her own show and podcast

Hoda Kotb‘s co-host on Today is a comedian and has her own radio show. The Michelle Collins Show airs on Radio Andy SXM weekdays from 8 to 10 am.

Michelle hails from Miami Beach, Florida and is 40 years old. She was a main contributor on VH1’s bestweekever.tv.

Nowadays, as well as a radio show, Michelle has her own podcast called Midnight Snack and appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2021.

With 104K followers, Michelle can be found on Instagram @michcoll.

