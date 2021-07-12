Who is Josh Thomas? NFL career of Battle on the Beach star explored!











American football safety Josh Thomas is aiming to battle it out on the beach, to renovate beach homes. We’re exploring the star’s NFL career.

Josh has already had a taste of the limelight while playing football. Now, viewers will see him star alongside Shonnie Thomas from Dallas, Texas.

They began dating in college, and several years on, have now gone hammer-to-hammer with two other teams on the renovation show.

Hoping to win a $50,000 prize, he has taken to Gulf Shores in Alabama, having switched it up from the NFL to get his design head on.

Who is Josh Thomas?

Josh is a 32-year-old real estate fanatic, YouTuber, technician and raw lifestyle blogger, alongside his wife Shonnie.

Born in Cedar Hill, Texas, the sibling-of-two originally went to Cedar Hill High School before accepting a scholarship with the University of Buffalo.

He played college football for the Buffalo Bulls team from 2007 to 2010, appearing in 47 games and starting 34 of them.

The HGTV star then went professional, when he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys, before being waived later on.

Josh Thomas: HGTV star’s NFL career

In 2012, Josh was claimed by the Carolina Panthers, where he registered 24 tackles, seven special teams tackles and seven passes defended.

Then a year later, he registered 28 tackles, four special teams tackles, one interception and two passes defended.

After being released by the team in 2014, the HGTV star signed with the Seattle Seahawks, who he played three games for.

Other teams he went on to showcase his talents for were the New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts.

He then joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, before being placed on the injuries reserve list less than a year later.

Josh’s short NFL career then ended due to injuries and free agency, before he decided to build a future in real estate.

He then moved to Dallas in 2016 with his wife and co-star Shonnie.

Josh Thomas on Battle on the Beach

Josh competes alongside Shonnie, his wife of nine years.

The pair were dating at college, but parted ways when Josh headed to the NFL and Shonnie began focusing on her legal studies.

They later reunited, when Josh was a winning cornerback with the Carolina Panthers, and Shonnie was a mother juggling her career.

Josh and Shonnie had flipped four houses before taking to Battle on the Beach, in a bid to show off their talent!

