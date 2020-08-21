Love Island USA series 2 launches on August 24th and Reality Titbit so excited we may burst with excitement. Due to coronavirus, we were deprived of the UK summer version of the show, which is usually filmed in Mallorca. So, it is no surprise that we are even more excited than normal to have love and drama back in our screens every single night.

We’ve already been searching and digging for info about this year’s 11 hot contestants that will be entering the villa on day 1.

Here is everything you need to know about absolute beauty Justine Ndiba.

Who is Justine Ndiba?

Justine Ndiba is a 27-year-old full-time billing coordinator and part-time GO GO dancer. The Pisces is from Rockaway, New Jersey, but she was actually born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where she survived the Rwandan genocide by immigrating to the US with her family in 2001.

What a strong queen!

Justine, who is actually a Love Island superfan (aren’t we all?) is a Jersey girl who boldly walks to the beat of her own drum. At least that is how she described herself.

After ending a six-year-old on and off relationship Justine is ready to find everlasting love. She is looking for a guy who is kind, humble, respectful and, ideally, Christian. So “he shares her same religious beliefs”. Also very important, he has to be tall – as in taller than her in heels tall – because she wears them 80% of the time.

“I love wearing heels because they make me feel confident and sexy and I just love how they look,” the dancer explained.

Pro-tip for any boys out there: she is also a sucker for a good smile.

More about beautiful Justine

Justine describes herself as “a hot 27-year-old who also has the brains”.

She takes pride in her appearance, so working out is important to Justine, and would love someone she could work out with.

Her ideal date would be formed of three things: PJs, a movie and take out. Her relationship models are John Legen and Chrissy Teigen due to the fact “she wants friendship as well as a relationship just like they have”.

She is a very out-going people’s person, so she would love for her partner to be the same. Another thing which is very important to her is that he has to get along with her friends and family as she describes them as her “ride or dies”.

We simply cannot wait to see Justine find the guy she is looking for in the Love Island villa.