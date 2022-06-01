Four cast members are leaving SNL this season including Pete Davidson













For 47 years, Saturday Night Live has been airing, and since 1975, many of the comedy show’s cast members have switched up. In 2022, it was announced that not one, but four, cast members would be stepping down from their roles on SNL.

Over the seasons, SNL has seen many famous faces act out comedy sketches including Tina Fey, Eddie Murphy, Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader. In 2021, new cast members were added to SNL but in 2022, the show is losing four of its longtime cast members, so who is leaving SNL this season? Let’s find out more…

Photo by: Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

SNL welcomed three newbies in 2021

Although SNL’s season 47 finale saw four longtime cast members step away from the show, three newbies did join the cast in 2021.

As per People, Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman joined SNL for season 47.

Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt left SNL at the end of season 46 and now, there are more cast members leaving in 2022.

Who is leaving SNL this season?

During the SNL season 47 finale, it was announced that Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney are all leaving the show.

Pete Davidson joined SNL in 2014 and spent eight seasons on the show. Most recently, Pete appeared with his new girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, as a guest cast member on the show.

Kate McKinnon appeared on SNL for ten years, joining the show in 2012 and leaving in 2022. She played all kinds of characters during comedy skits including Hilary Clinton.

Aidy Bryant also joined the cast of SNL in 2012 and has spent a 10 year run on the show. She’s also known for appearing in sitcom Shrill.

A cast member since 2013, Kyle Mooney also departs from SNL in 2022 and spent nine years on the show.

Photo by: Deanna Langis/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The current SNL cast members explored

Despite the departure of four long-standing comedians from SNL at the end of season 47. There are still many familiar faces set to appear on the show in season 48.

The current season 47 cast members continuing on the show includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor and Bowen Yang.

As per Parade, SNL season 48 is set to premiere in the fall of 2022.

