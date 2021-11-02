Who is male model Devin Goda on The Price is Right?











The Price is Right is currently airing its 50th season, and male model Devin Goda is a topic of conversation among CBS viewers.

The longest-running game show of all time, it has been airing since 1972 and is still going strong today in 2021.

During the show, contestants are picked from the crowd before they compete to win cash and prizes.

Devin Goda is amongst the cast of the CBS show, and we’ve found out his background, what his net worth is, and even explored his Instagram!

Who is Devin Goda?

The 32-year-old is an American male model from Monongahela, Pennsylvania.

His modeling career is going very well, and he has worked with major brands such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Macy’s, American Eagle, Under Armor, Kohls, Calvin Klein, Abercrombie and Fitch, and many more.

He stands tall at 6 foot 2, and his net worth is expected to be over $3 million.

Devin Goda joined the cast of The Price is Right back in 2018 and became a huge hit with viewers due to his good looks and charm.

Devin Goda is 95% of the reason why I watch The Price is Right pic.twitter.com/vdPnZWr3T3 — Excessively Black (@cocoalachanel) April 9, 2021

Devin Goda was a professional football player

Previous to this Devin was an American football player and was signed as a free agent with Baltimore Ravens.

Football had always been a dream of Devins, as whilst he was studying at Slippery Rock University, he was also playing football.

He ended up finishing second in his school’s history, with 173 receptions and 2,259 receiving yards.

However, whilst playing for Baltimore Ravens, Devin injured his hamstring, so decided to give up his football career.

This wasn’t all bad for Devin though, as this meant he could focus on his modeling career, and work with the well-known stars he does today.

Devin Goda on Instagram

Devin Goda shares his modeling photos with his 37.8k followers, who just can’t get enough!

However, his fans may have some competition if they want to win his attention… They’ll have to beat his Huskey Deez first.

Deez is a regular on Devin’s Instagram, as he often shares photos of their walks and adventures.

He also posts photos of him with family, as they are a huge part of his life.

