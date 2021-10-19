Who is Peter Izzo from The Bachelorette and what's his Instagram?











Peter Izzo is one of thirty Bachelors competing for the final rose on The Bachelorette season 18 and he’s ready to bring everything he’s got.

This season, Michelle Young is The Bachelorette who will have all the guys falling at her feet, hoping to win her over.

As the season premiere launches, The Bachelorette fans have become desperate to find out all the information on the contestants.

Luckily for you – we’ve got all the details on “pizzaprepeneur” Peter Izzo, along with a sneak peek into his Instagram…

THE BACHELOR: Who is Tia Booth dating?

The Bachelorette | Fall 2021 Trailer BridTV 5533 The Bachelorette | Fall 2021 Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/fHSPrazPg30/hqdefault.jpg 877017 877017 center 22403

The Bachelorette: Who is Peter Izzo?

Peter Izzo is a 26-year-old from Port St. Joe, Florida.

According to ABC, Peter’s perfect woman is honest, committed, spontaneous, and not interested in talking politics on a date.

The Bachelorette star want’s to find somebody who will not just support him, but who also has dreams of their own.

Peter also claims that his first love is food, so his dream girl has to be a foodie to match!

Peter the pizzapreneur

There’s one aspect of Peters’s life that really makes him stand out from the crowd…

He owns a successful pizzeria, located in Port St. Joe, on 101 Monument Avenue.

This was his childhood dream, and he moved to Italy especially so he could learn the cuisine first hand.

His pizzeria has been up and running since 2019, and has its own Instagram and TikTok accounts so you can check out his latest pizza creations!

THE BACHELORETTE: Who is Nayte Olukoya?

Peter Izzo on Instagram

Peter Izzo currently has 2,049 followers on his Instagram and usually gets around 200 likes on his photos.

He treats his followers to pictures of himself, his dog, and of course, delicious pizza.

In January, Peter shared a photo adding that he had been recognized by his largest purveyor, just in time for his Pizzeria’s one-year anniversary!

WATCH THE BACHELORETTE ON ABC EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK