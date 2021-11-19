Meet the Craftopia season 2 cast and judges on HBO Max











Craftopia was an instant hit when it premiered on HBO Max as it provided viewers with a unique spin on crafting. It challenges crafty individuals to create wondrous creations.

Judges Crystal Anderson and JP Connelly will be providing their feedback to the crafty contestants. But who are the cast for the second season of the show?

Baking It | Official Trailer | Peacock Original BridTV 6712 Baking It | Official Trailer | Peacock Original https://i.ytimg.com/vi/hovKL4oQlaI/hqdefault.jpg 902655 902655 center 22403

What is Craftopia?

Hosted by YouTuber Lauren Riihimaki Craftopia challenges its contestants to compete in a number of crafting challenges.

Crafts range from designing festive holiday platters to creating flowers and plants. Each episode showcases the talents of young contestants and their creative imaginations.

If the contestants build what the judges consider to be the best creation overall they stand to win the ‘Craftrophia’ and $10,000 dollars.

READ MORE: Who is the Gold Rush narrator?

Who is the cast for Season 2?

Interestingly, Season 2 of the hit HBO Max will feature both children and adults. HBO Max also revealed that the upcoming season will feature many more expert guests from across the United States including Diego Montoya.

Host Lauren Riihimaki said “The upcoming holiday episodes are cute beyond words with talented kids that will melt your hearts. For season two, not only are the contestants literally bigger, so are the challenges and we’re taking everything to the next level.”

Meet the cast of Craftopia below!

Ivonne

Miso

Chris

Holly

Jarret

Mary

Ashley

Shaun

Edgar

Chuk

Suhani

Lily

Nigel

Tiffany

Cheyenne

Annie

Glenn

Nikk

Jom

Michelle

Jim

Amber

Jane

Zard

Jade

Jeff

Sherri

REVEALED: Who is Brittany Picolo-Ramos’ husband?

Where can I watch Craftopia?

Craftopia will be available to stream on HBO Max but is returning for its second season with a twist. Per Deadline, HBO Max renewed the crafting show for an 8-episode season titled Craftopia: Holiday Showdown where the contestants will be challenged with seasonal crafts.

Executive Vice President of HBO Max’s Original Non-Fiction and Kids Programming Jennifer O’Connell said: “We’re looking forward to keeping our audience’s creative juices flowing with the return of this imaginative, family-friendly show.”

Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

WATCH CRAFTOPIA ON HBO MAX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK