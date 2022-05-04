ABC's The Chase has three newbies - Lightning Bolt, Queen and Stunner













The Chase first aired on UK TV in 2009 and due to its popularity, the show jumped across the pond and launched on GSN in 2013. Now The Chase airs on ABC and season 3 features a whole range of new faces. Each episode, contestants attempt to answer as many questions as possible correctly in a bid to win money.

The Chase’s third season premiered on May 3rd, 2022 and fans are eager to find out more about who the new quizzers are. So, let’s meet ABC’s new Chasers that go by the nicknames of ‘The Lightning Bolt’, ‘The Queen’ and ‘The Stunner’.

ABC: Who are the Chasers on The Chase?

In 2022, the Chasers on ABC’s The Chase have been given a big switch up.

Sara Haines, Ken Jennings and Mark “The Beast” Labbett stepped down as quizzers for the show’s third season.

They’ve been replaced by Victoria Groce, Brandon Blackwell and Buzzy Cohen. The new trio is joined by returning Chasers Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer.

Meet The Chase season 3 newbie The Stunner

Joining Chasers Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer is Buzzy Cohen AKA The Stunner.

Buzzy Cohen is well-known for appearing on Jeopardy!.

Judging by Buzzy’s introductory video for the show, he’s got many strings to his bow. He said he previously competed in and won an amateur deadlifting competition.

The Stunner loves fashion. His father is the third generation of his family to own a clothing store. He’s married to Elisha Levin and can be found on Instagram with over 5.2K followers @buzzycohenofficial.

Who is The Queen on The Chase?

Next up, Victoria Groce, AKA The Queen, is also a newcomer to The Chase in season 3.

She said in a snippet from the show that her father wanted to name her Vito after Vito Corleone but between her parents, they settled for Victoria.

Victoria is a mother to a teenager and loves a bit of BTS.

She and her husband, Phil, live in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Find The Queen on Instagram @gracewithano.

The Chase: Lightning Bolt

Brandon Blackwell is the third and final newcomer to The Chase season 3 in 2022.

The Lightning Bolt says it would take him 10 to 30 hours to think of something interesting about himself. But, he did reveal to viewers that he lived in London for two years and moved there specifically to quiz.

He’s always in five to eight quiz leagues at one time and, as per The Chase’s Instagram page, Brandon made over $400K in quiz show winnings before the age of 20. He’s WorldSpeed Quizzing Champion.

He can be found on Twitter @_brandon2_ where he writes in his bio that he’s a Pokemon master who isn’t “here to make friends“.

i also work for the show. pic.twitter.com/QK2kJd8CF2 — Brandon Blackwell (@_brandon2_) April 29, 2022

