











Survivor 42 crowned its sole survivor on Wednesday night (25 May 2022), so who won the grand prize? They’re a fan-favourite competitor.

After 26 gruelling days on the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji and countless challenges, the 42nd sole survivor has been crowned.

The final five fought for immunity with two challenges and, ultimately, Maryanne Oketch, Mike Turner and Romeo Escobar were the remaining members. But who left the isolated island with the $1 million prize money?

Who won Survivor 2022?

Maryanne was crowned sole survivor with seven jury votes, compared with Mike’s one point and Romeo’s zero.

The 24-year-old seminary student from Ajax, Ontario, appeared an unthreatening competitor at first due to her talkative and positive nature. She even admitted her social game was “sloppy” during the final tribal council but, after the merge, she stepped up her game.

Admitting her careless attitude was part of her strategy, the winner outlined her cunning plan to eliminate Omar that would guarantee her place in the final three no matter who made it to the end.

Even the jury was bamboozled by her scheme, particularly when she pulled the merge idol from her pocket.

THIS IS THE MOMENT !!!! Maryanne for the Win!! #Survivor42 pic.twitter.com/d4xX6QcH4b — Raph (@Raphs_S) May 26, 2022

She’s the second black woman to take the title following Vecepia Towery in season 4, and the second Canadian contestant to win too.

Maryanne graciously admitted it would’ve been a great feat for anyone in the final three to win as Mike is Puerto Rican, which would make him the second Puerto Rican champ after Sandra Diaz-Twine, and Romeo would’ve been the first LGBTQ male winner since season 15.

“But having representation in age, diversity, socioeconomic status and sexual orientation, that’s such a powerful thing because anyone in future seasons can have more firsts,” she told Parade.

Survivor 42 finale recap

Lindsay was a tough competitor, particularly after she won an advantage for the first immunity challenge: a circular puzzle.

The castaways raced through an obstacle course for the pieces and Lindsay only had to untie one knot for the puzzle bag while the others had to undo all six.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to stop Mike beating her with one piece. As well as immunity, he earned a decadent meal of pasta, garlic bread, cake and red wine.

At the Tribal Council, Mike used his idol on Maryanne and Lindsay was sent to the jury. With just four players left in the second immunity challenge, Mike and Maryanne were the first to fail and Romeo bagged his spot in the top three.

With Mike as the biggest threat, Romeo took Maryanne to the final with him, leaving Mike and Jonathan to battle it out in the fire-making challenge. Although Mike is a retired firefighter – you know, skilful in putting out a fire – he created an inferno that launched him into the finale.

Maryanne is well-deserved winner according to fans

The internet is thrilled at the monumental occasion, adding yet another record to the Survivor history book.

Maryanne ultimately played her game under the radar by earning the trust of her opponents as an innocent rival while winning the hearts of viewers at home.

If Maryanne wins #Survivor tonight she would be the 5th youngest winner ever (the youngest since Sophie won South Pacific over ten years ago) and she would be the second Black woman to win and the first in over 20 years since Vecepia won Marquesas. #Fact pic.twitter.com/gANmKtSIWL — Rob's Fact Checker (@RobsFactChecker) May 25, 2022

One of the best winner edits. One of the best ftc performances. Best winner’s arc ever. Best use of an extra vote ever. One of my favorite winners ever. An incredible season regardless but having the perfect winner makes it that much better #Survivor pic.twitter.com/pXruupOIUV — Sugar, Winner of Survivor Gabon (@gotnothingforya) May 26, 2022

I have watched every one of the 42 seasons of #Survivor over the past 21 years. In all that time I have NEVER been so happy with who won the game! Well done to all the cast, crew, production AND my favorite winner ever! #shecankeepasecret https://t.co/gwGIIGgQQK — Cat of Cats and Kilts Too (@CatsAndKiltsToo) May 26, 2022

Happy with the winner! Most deserving of the 3! Almost always a target early on for their personality and being a bit much but had a great social game and made the moves at the end to make it to the end! #Survivor — Toph Sheers (@TopherSheerin) May 26, 2022

Survivor 42, interesting premise to repeat everything from 41 – loses a lot of novelty but makes for cleaner editing + storytelling; weaker pre-merge and less engaging season-long narrative arcs but overall fun post-merge, solid likable cast, and such a unique winner — Michael Agoncillo (@dragoncillo23) May 26, 2022

MARYANNE SURVIVOR WINNER WE LIKE YOU JEFF PROBST pic.twitter.com/OkzeMq7aOC https://t.co/LiGc100BO5 — edna (@edna_days) May 26, 2022