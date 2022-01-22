Why did Paul Richardson leave Gold Rush White Water?











As season 4 of Gold Rush: White Water kicked off on Discovery, fans couldn’t help but notice dredge diver, Paul Richardson’s absence. Richardson and his wife, Kayla Sheets, were very popular on the show so fans were left with a lot of questions after watching the latest series.

Having witnessed small moments of tension between the family through the previous seasons, it didn’t come as too much of a shock to fans when they found out why the couple decided to leave the show.

It seems that there isn’t just gold in Alaska, but a whole load of drama too. Let’s check it out.

REVEALED! Dustin Hurt’s net worth revealed as he heads up Gold Rush White Water

King of the Con | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 7800 King of the Con | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/vqsNReWsCQ8/hqdefault.jpg 940230 940230 center 22403

Why did Paul Richardson leave Goldrush?

After an awkward silence since the show aired, Richardson’s wife, Kayla, finally opened up via a tweet late last year about why she and her husband would no longer be a part of the show.

The tweet explained that they aren’t on the show due to drama with her stepbrother, Dustin Hurts. The tweet said:

Sorry everyone, I fought hard to be on Season 4 but ultimately Dustin said he wouldn’t do the show if I came back. I think the little man was intimidated that I could do everything that he did, despite being a woman. I have no regrets for standing up against him. He is a coward. Kayla Sheets via Twitter

Kayla had been having issues with her family for a while due to their very traditional outlooks on mining.

Dustin has gone on the record multiple times before and has had no issues saying that he doesn’t think women should be in the mining industry.

Being the supportive husband that he is, his wife’s clashing with her family is the reason Paul will also not be returning to the show.

This isn’t Sheets’ first bust-up with her family

Sheets has faced multiple issues with her family in the past and says her working relationship with her stepfather has been “difficult“.

Known as ‘Dakota’ on the show, Fred Johnson and his stepdaughter have butt heads more than once. Kayla told Monsters & Critics in 2020:

Work Fred and stepdad Fred are two different people. And I found it very difficult to work with Fred because he’s old school and I’m this know-it-all 30-year-old Monsters and Critics

Though she isn’t currently speaking to her step-father, she told fans that the rest of her family still are and she has no problem with them doing so.

CHECK IT OUT: Why did Fred leave Gold Rush and will he come back?

What did the audience have to say about Paul Richardson and Kayla’s departure from the show?

From looking through Twitter it appears some followers of the show are definitely on Kayla’s side. Some of the Gold Rush audience has supported Kayla’s decision to leave.

One person tweeted: “You are better than him anyway, best wishes to you Kayla.”

Some viewers even said they would no longer continue watching the show due to Dakota and Kayla’s fall out.

About time @Gold_Rush has a all women’s team to mine? — Jordan (@iJ0rd9n) November 14, 2020

WATCH GOLD RUSH ON DISCOVERY EVERY FRIDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK