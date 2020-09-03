Big Brother 22 is heating up, as we enter the fifth week of competition.

The hit reality TV show returned to CBS on August 5th, 2020 and will air three times a week. This season has welcomed some favourites back as HouseGuests, such as Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina to hunky Cody Calafiore.

One of the fan-favourites returning, and the winner of Big Brother 14, is Ian Terry. Ian, now 29 years old, was the youngest ever contestant to win Big Brother. He’s hoping to score big again this season and take home the All-Stars prize.

Throughout his time on Big Brother 22, viewers have picked up that Ian frequently rocks back and forth. So, why is Ian rocking on the show?

Is Ian on Big Brother autistic?

Yes.

In episode 3 (August 12th, 2020) of Big Brother 22, Ian revealed to a few of the other HouseGuests that he is on the autism spectrum.

Living in the Big Brother house with a bunch of strangers (while also being filmed for TV) would be stressful for anyone. But the Big Brother set up could be much more stressful for someone with autism. In fact, in the third episode, Ian joked to Kaysar Ridha, Janelle Pierzina, and Nicole Anthony that the game they were playing was “autistic hell.”

Ian turned to Kaysar and said: “You can tell, right? I’m autistic.” Kaysar said he noticed Ian was autistic, as he is too, although Kaysar was never formally diagnosed.

ALL STARS: Who did Ian Terry beat on Big Brother 14?

Why does Ian rock back and forth?

The motion of rocking back and forth is recognised as a soothing mechanism for some people who have autism. When Ian is stressed or overwhelmed, he instinctively rocks to calm himself. In the third episode, following Ian’s revelation, he claims: “I gave up on trying to hide it [his autism and rocking].”

We can often spot Ian rocking on the backyard hammock. However, Ian does not like using the hammock as it creates a lot of noise. In response to this, Big Brother fans are petitioning to get Ian a rocking chair for his use on the show.

The petition was created on August 10th, 2020 and has been signed over 2,600 times.

How to watch Big Brother 22

Episodes are airing Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 pm. These episodes air on CBS and are then followed by a live stream on the CBS website.

You can stream full episodes and bonus clips from Big Brother 22 on the CBS website.

