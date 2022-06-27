Why Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were chosen for The Bachelorette













The nineteenth season of The Bachelorette is kicking off this July, but there’s a twist in store…

The hit ABC show are coming back with a bang just six months after the season 18 finale. Last season, viewers saw Nayte Olukoya win the heart of 28-year-old Michelle Young.

However, ABC are switching things up and are gifting us with TWO bachelorettes rather than one. This could mean couple the drama, and double the chaos…

THE KARDASHIANS: Kanye and Scott’s exes Runaway together to tough tongues

The Day The Music Died: American Pie | Official Trailer | Paramount+ BridTV 10596 The Day The Music Died: American Pie | Official Trailer | Paramount+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/J5TvCEgTOJA/hqdefault.jpg 1038683 1038683 center 22403

Why are there two Bachelorettes?

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will be appearing on the latest season as The Bachelorettes. Now, you may be thinking – why is there any need for two Bachelorettes?

Well, as both Gabby and Rachel made it to the final of The Bachelor, and were known for their bond that they created after their drama with Clayton Echard, it was only right that they go on their quest for love as a pair.

During the finale of The Bachelor, Clayton told Gabby and Rachel that not only was he in love with both of them, but he had also been intimate with both of them. The news left both of the girls in tears, and viewers were infuriated for them.

Gabby and Rachel have more chemistry together than many of the final couples on the bachelor/bachelorette. It should be an intriguing upcoming season. #GabbyAndrachel #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/gtCf2bQNqR — Liz Perryman (@spintoliz) March 16, 2022

How will the show work?

Fans of the show are intrigued as to how The Bachelorette will work with two women searching for the one.

In an interview with Gabby and Rachel, Jesse Palmer, the ABC host himself even had no idea how the show is going to work. However, he promised the girls that they will figure it out together.

To see if there will be competition, Jesse asked them what exactly they are looking for from the contestants. Rachel responded to this, saying she is looking for someone who is “supportive and someone that loves me, lets start there”. Gabby went on to tell Jesse that she wants someone who is “emotionally intelligent and mature, who can challenge me.”

Viewers will have to wait until the 11th of July to find out if the pair will work well together, or if they fall for the same guy once again…

RHOA: Kandi Burruss’ height makes her the smallest cast member

Viewers react to The Bachelorettes

Fans of the show have watched Gabby and Rachel through their tough onscreen heartbreak, so it’s no surprise that they hope they get what they deserve from The Bachelorette.

The announcement that they will be appearing on the show together has blown up social media, with many users giving their thoughts. One viewer commented: “I wish them the best of luck because it was a nightmare during the last season of the bachelor. They deserve good companions that will treat them as Queens.”

Another said: “Damm I’m excited for Gabby and rachel journey on finding love.”

Other viewers aren’t sure that the season is going to be a success, as one said: “What happens when they both want the same man, that’s why this is a total disaster.”

Lookin’ spiffy, boys! ✨ The limos are arriving at the mansion on July 11! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/NAxVtzNSu7 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 21, 2022

WATCH THE BACHELORETTE FROM THE 11TH OF JULY ON ABC AT 8PM ET/PT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK