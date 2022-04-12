Why is Donna no longer welcome on Black Ink Crew?













If there’s one thing that Black Ink Crew is certainly not short of – it’s tea, so bring your cup because we’re spilling it all.

Black Ink Crew season nine is coming to a close, and we’ve seen both the entrance and exits of cast members. The hit VH1 show follows the latest drama and goings-on of Ceaser Emanuel’s tattoo shop Black Ink.

Donna Marie Lombardi has been on the show since season three, however recently left the show. Reality Titbit have explored what happened to Donna, why she is no longer welcome at Black Ink, and if she is still with her fiancé Alex Robinson.

ZEUS: Natalie Nunn and Andrew Caldwell drama explained

Black Ink Crew: New York | Super Trailer BridTV 8274 Black Ink Crew: New York | Super Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/r-_8CBrVPsU/hqdefault.jpg 952476 952476 center 22403

What happened to Donna?

Donna’s journey on Black Ink Crew began in 2015, when she joined the crew for season three as an apprentice. As she has been a memorable, long-running cast member, her exit was a shock for many.

Ceaser Emanuel decided to make changes with his staff this season, one of which was with Donna. He explained that she was “too toxic” to be a part of the group anymore, so they had to cut ties. This was because of the scandals which had come about in relation to Donna, Alex and Young Bae.

Alex had to break the news to Donna, that he is only allowed to stay at the shop if she isn’t around anymore. During the FaceTime call, Donna broke down, and admitted that she felt abandoned by her team.

Are Donna and Alex still together?

Donna and Alex first met in 2017 when Ceaser hired Alex to work at Black Ink. The pair hit it off instantly, and Donna cheated on her then boyfriend Mo to be with Alex.

Then, in 2019, Alex popped the big question and the pair got engaged in season eight. They were one of the shows most loved couples, despite the drama they regularly got involved in.

Although their relationship seemed to be getting better, it seems that it wasn’t behind closed doors. According to Reality Entertainment TV‘s Instagram, Alex and Donna broke up in January 2022.

90 DAY FIANCE: Fans support Nelcy after Mike turned on her

Donna will be missed on Black Ink Crew by viewers

It’s no surprise that viewers are disappointed by the news of Donna’s exit, and many have turned to social media to discuss the topic.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Seeing Donna and Walt leave black ink crew makes me sad”. Another said: “Watching old episodes of black ink crew on Netflix and Donna really made the show”.

It’s unknown if Donna will make a return to the show, as Ceaser seemed very certain with his decision. However, you never know when it comes to reality TV, so only time will tell.

Ong it’s not gone be the same without both Sky and Donna on Black Ink Crew — ED 🥷 (@edwarilo_) February 24, 2022

I love Donna from black ink crew — Chaotic (@SeitenSpitt) December 15, 2021

WATCH BLACK INK CREW ON VH1 EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK