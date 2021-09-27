









Fans have been loving season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. It has had everything from tears, arguments and just a whole lot of drama.

Instead of one single host, the show brought five celebrities to help the girls and guys find love in Mexico for this series.

From David Spade and Lil Jon, to everyone’s favourite bartender – who has actually been promoted to ‘Master of Ceremonies’ this season – Wells Adams.

Who is Wells Adams?

Wells Adams is an American radio DJ and television personality famed for his appearances in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and ‘The Bachelorette’.

The 37-year-old was born in Monterey, California and raised in Nashville, Tennessee.

Adams is currently engaged to Modern Family actress, Sarah Hyland since July 2019. The pair first started talking through Instagram and then shortly after started dating back in 2017.

Why isn’t Wells Adams the permanent host on Bachelor in Paradise?

According to Heavy, Adams prefers the role of a bartender and is not really thinking of becoming a host at the current time.

This is despite fans first falling in love with Wells Adams on season 12 of The Bachelorette and season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said that she does not think that hosting is the right job for him. He said:

Those are really large shoes to fill. I want to be a part of the franchise in whatever aspect that they want me to be involved in, to be honest with you. I love being the bartender. The host role is the one that is a little bit separated from the cast if you’re really looking at it objectively.

However, there are rumours that former Bachelor, Jesse Palmer will get the hosting gig for the next season of ‘The Bachelor’!

Fans call for Wells Adams to be the host of Bachelor in Paradise

Please be our permanent host Wells Adams! — Dr Monica Slater 🇺🇸 💉💉💉 (@DrMonic39867490) September 26, 2021

While another user tweeted: ABC, what are y’all waiting for? We want WELLS ADAMS to host the bachelor moving forward #BachelorinParadise“

Another user wrote: “Make Wells Adams the permanent Bachelor/Bachelorette host. He’s the only one who can take Chris Harrison’s place…”

