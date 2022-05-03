Why Simon Cowell may have chosen to steer clear of The Great Idol Reunion













If there’s one thing we know for sure – it’s not a talent show without Simon Cowell.

ABC took a long trip memory lane with The Great Idol Reunion to celebrate 20 seasons of American Idol. The special episode welcomed back some familiar faces, for both the contestants and the judges.

However, Simon Cowell was missing from the line-up and we can’t help but wonder why. Reality Titbit have explored why Cowell might not have attended The Great Idol Reunion, along with a recap of the episode.

Where was Simon Cowell on Great Idol Reunion?

Simon Cowell was a judge on American Idol from seasons 1-9. He told the public that his reason for leaving was to take The X Factor to the USA.

Since this, he has also revealed why he wasn’t a huge fan of American Idol to begin with. When Simon was a judge, contestants had to be between 16-24 years old to feature on the show. Cowell spoke out about this, saying:

“And I found the word ‘Idol’ obnoxious to be honest with you. And why isn’t a 35-year-old as great as an 18-year-old? It just got to the point where this is not real, which is why I moved on”

Although Simon has not confirmed the reasoning for his absence on The Great Idol Reunion, his thoughts on how the show runs may be something to do with it.

The Great Idol Reunion line-up

Although the special episode was missing Simon, it was still not one to miss.

The show saw the return of Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson – OG judges who appeared on the show from 2002-2009. The pair joined the current judges on the show, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to make up the panel.

If this wasn’t iconic enough, the line-up also included:

Ruben Studdard & Jordin Sparks

Maddie Poppe & Caleb Lee Hutchinson

David Cook & Kris Allen

Willie Spence & Grace Kinstler

Scotty McCreery & Lauren Alaina

The Crying Girls and David Archuleta

If you’re a true American Idol fan, you’ll remember the battle of the David’s in 2008 – but if you need a reminder, we’ve got you.

On season seven of the show, David Archuleta came in second place just after David Cook. The 16-year-old (at the time) made a huge impact on viewers all over the world, including one group of girls in particular.

A group of young girls recorded their reaction to David coming second place, where they were nicknamed the ‘crying girls’. However, their cries paid off, and they got to meet David for themselves during the Reunion episode.

