Why the original Weakest Link host would not return to the show













Weakest Link returned in 2022 for their second season. Hosted by Jane Lynch, NBC have revived the international show.

Weakest Link is the U.S’s answer to the British television series, The Weakest Link. The show began in the U.K in 2000, and was quickly picked up by America in 2001.

As the show is making a comeback, Reality Titbit have explored who hosted the first season of Weakest Link, why they would never return and what Jane Lynch thinks of the show.

Who was the original Weakest Link host?

If you’re from the U.K, the name Anne Robinson will be known throughout your household. Anne Robinson was the original host for both Weakest Link and The Weakest Link, where she quizzed contestants against each other with a variety of general knowledge questions in hope to take home the prize money.

Anne Robinson was known for making the show as iconic as it is today. Her stern attitude and being the ‘Queen of Mean’ enticed viewers to tune in day in day out to see what she had in store for the contestants.

Many people thought her personality was an act for the show, as her ruthlessness was a first for television game shows.

Anne Robinson turned down The Weakest Link

The iconic presenter has been asked to return to The Weakest Link on BBC, however turned it down.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Anne explained that her reasoning was because they would not be able to get away with what they used to say in the earlier days of the show.

Anne told them:

“I don’t think half the things I said then I could say now. Like: “Are you really that stupid?” Or: “Why are you so fat?” That would be off limits. Everyone would be too worried about the poor contestants’ mental health. Everyone would be too worried about sending them home with issues.”

Jane Lynch on Weakest Link

Jane Lynch took over on NBC as the next host on Weakest Link. Jane is a famous American actress and producer, known for productions such as Wreck It Ralph and Glee.

After almost seventeen years since Anne Robinson hosted the show, it was time for a new face. Jane commented on Weakest Link, saying:

“It’s a terrific show, and I say this a lot, but it’s a very simple format and its structured beautifully so that the tension increases with each round. But the questions are always the wildcard, so every show is different, all the contestants are different so there’s a different dynamic in every show and that keeps it exciting for me and I love being able to stand in the middle and kind of hold the ground in a sarcastic manner, maybe even a demeaning manner and taking my cue from the great Anne Robinson.”

