Yes, Moonshiners Danielle Parton is one of ‘those’ Partons











Danielle Parton is one of the leading ladies of Discovery channel's docudrama, Moonshiners. The show is about the lives of the famous family who – illegally – produce moonshine in the Appalachian mountains of Kentucky, North and South Carolina, Tennesse and Virginia.

With such a famous surname, fans couldn’t help but wonder if the ex-military pilot was related to the country music legend, Dolly Parton.

Reality TitBit did some digging and have got you covered with all the details about the star.

Is Danielle Parton related to Dolly?

To put it bluntly, yes! Danielle comes from a long line of legendary moonshine makers and musicians and it seems talent runs in her blood.

On her website for her business Shine Girl, Danielle has catered a section specifically for her family legacy.

Danielle is one of Dolly’s many nieces and nephews, making Dolly her aunt. – How cool?!

Danielle’s dad is the brother of the country singer and they are just two of a whopping 12 siblings, all of which have played a part in the families moonshine business.

Who is Dolly’s niece Danielle?

Her website Shine Girl describes Danielle as a “down to earth, hardworking American” with a “unique family history” – and an even more unique aunt.

The Moonshiner comes from a long line of bootleggers and respected lawmen known for helping shut down illegal moonshine operations.

Danielle is also the first woman in her huge family to attend college and obtain a degree. Danielle graduated from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennesse in 1998 with a BA(Hons) in Arts and Business Administration.

Danielle’s successful aviation career in the military

After college Danielle decided she wanted to do something completely different so she became a flight attendant for American Airlines.

This was clearly her calling as she then decided to train as a pilot and soon after she joined the Air National Guard in Nashville where she served her first job as a pilot.

Danielle then decided she wanted to join the military where she operated a C-130 and a C-5 in combat situations across the globe.

In 2012 she became an aircraft commander and was deployed multiple times and thrown into some very dangerous situations. It’s clear to see she is a tough girl just like her aunt.

Danielle has received multiple awards for her service

Though she doesn’t like to brag, Danielle has been highly commended for her career and service in the military.

During her service, she received a Combat Action Medal, Air Medal and even made it onto the Commodore’s list of Flying Excellence for undergraduate pilot training.

