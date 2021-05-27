Crime Scene Kitchen: Who is Yolanda Gampp? Age, husband, IG and net worth of FOX judge











Let’s get to know Yolanda Gampp. She’s a judge on new baking competition series Crime Scene Kitchen. Here’s a look at Yolanda’s age, family, net worth and social media presence.

Crime Scene Kitchen is a new competition series to FOX in 2021. The baking contest is hosted by actor and comedian Joel McHale. Judging the competition is chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp. Contestants will have to guess what kind of dessert was made from the crumbs and clues left behind.

Crime Scene Kitchen: Who is Yolanda Gampp?

One half of the Crime Scene Kitchen judging panel, Yolanda Gampp is 43 years old. She was born on July 21st 1977.

Yolanda can be found on Instagram with almost 3m followers @yolanda_gampp. She writes in her bio: “I make cakes that don’t look like cakes.”

The 43-year-old is a talented cake artist who creates all kinds of bakes from southern-fried chicken burger cakes to watermelon cakes.

FOX: Is Yolanda married?

Yes, Yolanda is married to her husband David Gampp AKA ‘Mr Cake‘.

The pair tied the knot over 10 years ago and, together, they share a young son named Prince.

The Gampp family lives in Toronto, Canada. Yolanda shared her husband with her fans in 2016 in a Tweet where he models a ‘Mr Cake’ T-Shirt.

I am!! Happily married to Mr. Cake! ☺💍❤ — Yolanda Gampp (@yolanda_gampp) February 15, 2017

Yolanda Gampp’s net worth explored

Yolanda has many strings to her bow. Not only is she a creative baker who runs her own business, but she’s also a YouTuber, TV personality, competition show judge and social media star.

The mom-of-one started a YouTube channel – How To Cake It – in 2015. It now has over 4m subscribers. Yolanda describes the channel: “Each episode includes the A-Z process and recipes for making one of a kind edible creations...”. Yolanda writes on the How To Cake It website that the community has over 12 million members.

She was also voted one of the ‘Top Influencers – Food 2017‘ by Forbes Magazine.

Yolanda’s net worth was estimated at $500k in 2020 by Net Worth Track. Nail Buzz reports that Yolanda may be earning $130,000 a year just from ad revenue on her YouTube channel alone.

