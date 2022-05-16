Yu Tsai celebrated his birthday with Bling Empire cast and Lewis Tan













Bling Empire fans have taken to social media to discuss a familiar face they have spotted on the show, the one and only, Yu Tsai.

Yu Tsai is best known for being a judge on America’s Next Top Model and Asia’s Next Top Model. He is also recognised for being a creative photographer based in New York and Los Angeles.

Season 2 of Bling Empire finally hit Netflix last week, and it was definitely worth the wait, especially considering Yu Tsai’s special appearance.

Bling Empire: Yu Tsai

Yu Tsai featured on Bling Empire during season 2 episode 6, titled: “Royalty Over Loyalty”. He appears on the show as the cast join him for his birthday lunch at Yamashiro.

He was spotted on the show looking glamourous as ever, so it’s no surprise that he received complements from Jamie on his outfit. The America’s Next Top Model star also learnt that vegan chocolate exists.

Yu Tsai is used to working with the best of the best, so Bling Empire would have been a walk in the park.

Yu Tsai isn’t the only one making a special appearance

Every reality TV fan loves a good crossover, especially when your favourite celebrities appear on your favourite show.

Yu Tsai isn’t the only featured celeb on Bling Empire season 2. Singer and television personality Paula Abdul also made an appearance on the show, when she entered the dinner holding hands with Anna Shay.

Deadpool 2 star Lewis Tan also appeared during episode 6 at Yu Tsai’s birthday lunch. During the lunch, it was thought that he had his eye on Jamie, as he was certain he had seen her somewhere before.

Yu Tsai: Street To Kitchen Asia

Besides the odd feature in Netflix shows, Yu Tsai is the producer and host of Street To Kitchen Asia. The show airs on National Geographic and Fox Asia.

On the show, Yu Tsai shows off his culinary skills as he takes a trip back to Taiwan. Whilst in the city of Tainan, Tsai meets individuals who are committed to conserving their family heritage.

He is also joined with Jackie Lee as the pair learn about unique traditional family legacies.

