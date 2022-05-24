Zach and Tori Roloff's new house is not too far from where Tori grew up













The new season of Little People, Big World kicked off last week and has given fans a look into Zach and Tori Roloff’s move to Washington.

Fans who follow the couple on social media will already know Zach and Tori Roloff announced they had moved to a new house in Washington last year.

Following the release of the new instalment of the reality series, the couple have since revealed it is not too far away from where Tori grew up.

Zach and Tori Roloff moved into their new house in October 2021

Taking to Instagram in a post to her 1.8 million followers, Tori surprised fans in October last year as she announced the family had said goodbye to their Portland home and hello to a new house in Washington.

The couple had bought their family home in Portland in 2018 after Tori announced she was expecting their eldest son, Jackson. The family became a family of four the following year after the birth of their daughter Lilah.

In the comments of the post, Tori assured fans that the move would not affect their future as part of Little People, Big World, as at the time, she revealed they were “still filming” and couldn’t wait to “share all the madness” with fans.

Viewers got a look into their move in the series’ first episode last week, including the moment they broke the news they were relocating outside of Oregon to Zach’s father, Matt.

Washington move was a ‘new adventure’ for the Roloff’s

In Tori’s Instagram post, she explained that while they had “beautiful memories” of their house in Portland, they were excited for their “new adventure in Washington.”

A month after the couple announced their move on Instagram, Zach and Tori revealed they were expecting their third child.

The couple, who are already parents to daughter Lilah and son Jackson welcomed their latest addition, newborn son Josiah last month in April:

Their new Washington home is not far from where Tori grew up

Following the season premiere of Little People, Big World, Zach and Tori Roloff caught up with Access and while talking about what fans can expect in the new series, Zach revealed the couple’s new home is actually not too far from where Tori grew up.

He explained: “For me, it’s a new place. It’s actually 10 to 15 minutes away from where Tori grew up.”

Fans of the show will know Zach grew up on the Roloff Farm. Talking of the move outside of Oregon, Zach admitted while the family love it now, he admitted he found the move initially “scary.”

He explained: “It was scary moving away for me moving away from our area for the first time. Like I’ve never lived more than 10 minutes, you know, two miles from the western corridor. So, yeah, it was nerve-racking, but it’s been great.”