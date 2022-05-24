Inside Zach Roloff's weightlifting journey as he sets Big World record













Zach Roloff breaks a record at a national weightlifting competition in Tuesday’s episode (May 24th, 2022) of Little People, Big World.

Apart from a reality TV personality, Zach has ventured out in upping his game in weightlifting and the TLC programme’s new episode will show how far he has come.

Fans want to learn more about the star’s fitness journey amid his impressive accomplishment.

Zach Roloff sets weightlifting record

Zach Roloff sets an inspiring lesson and weightlifting record on tonight’s episode.

In a preview of the episode, the Little People, Big World star can be seen attempting the bench press, deadlift and back squat at Hardcore Barbell Weightlifting Competition while his wife and children cheer him up.

The competition is judged by three judges and Zach attempts to squat 385 lbs.

“If I lift it, I’ve beaten the record by four lbs.,” he explained. “It’s impressive to watch anyone to lift that much weight.”

“I was pretty stoked,” Zach said. “This is the end of a really long journey of working out and getting to this moment. I was really excited!”

His wife praised him

The TLC star’s wife Tori Roloff shared a video of him in August 2021 which documented part of his weightlifting journey.

“[Zach] won’t brag about himself so I’ll do it for him!!” she captioned an Instagram post, explaining that Zach attempted to squat 355 pounds before progressing to 370 and 382.

“Today [Zach] set an unofficial record of 390 pounds squat!! Wow. I am so proud of my man. So impressive. I can’t even lift the bar!” Tori further added in her post. “He started with the goal of being able to pick up his kids more easily and now he can pick up 11 Jackson’s at once.”

Zach made the decision to put hours into his training in order to get more fit. In an Instagram post from August 25th, 2021, he revealed that he was always a soccer type of guy. He explained:

“Little over a year ago I called David up at @peakptlo and wanted to get more fit and just make sure I’m going into my 30’s right, make sure I can lift my kids. Anyway a couple months ago that turned into a let’s see how I can do on a squat program.

Amy Roloff’s husband praises Zach

Amy Roloff’s husband Chris Marek praised Zach’s achievement and said: “It’s impressive to watch anyone to lift that much weight. Also to see someone Zach’s size. It’s even much more impressive.”

He continued: “That’s gotta be sending a good message to Jackson, that size doesn’t matter. And Zach is leading a great example.”

Zach shared how chuffed he is about his milestone and said: “I was pretty stoked. This is the end of a really long journey of working out and getting to this moment. I was really excited!”

