Lil Wayne’s ex-wife and his daughter are starring in their own WeTV show in 2023. Toya and Reginae kicked off on August 24 at 9/8c and follows the two stars. In a world where social media shows just some elements of reality, Toya and Reginae let cameras in on their real lives. Fans see the relationship between Ar’mon and Reginae play out during the show.

Episode 1 of the show sees Toya Johnson-Rushing and her daughter Reginae Carter deal with all kinds of obstacles in life. Toya wants to reconcile with her sister, while Reginae and Ar’mon hit some issues in their relationship after planning a move together.

Credit: WEtv YouTube channel

Who are Ar’mon and Reginae?

Reginae Carter is the daughter of Hip-Hop star Lil Wayne (Dwayne Michael Carter Jr).

She was 24 years old during the filming of Toya and Reginae and is an actress, rapper, singer, and social media star. She’s a member of OMG Girlz alongside Tiny Harris’ daughter Zonnique Pullins.

Viewers watching the WeTV show will know that Ar’mon is Reginae’s boyfriend.

He’s a rapper and is a father to his daughter named Legacy.

Ar’mon is 26 years old and hails from Detroit, Michigan.

Are Ar’mon and Reginae still together?

No, Ar’mon and Reginae are no longer a couple.

The two are seen together on the WeTV show, however, speaking on Fox 5 on August 24, Reginae explained that she is officially now “single.”

Although she admitted Ar’mon is “hot,” she confirmed that they’re no longer together. But, she’s “doing well.”

Reginae and Ar’mon no longer follow one another on social media at the time of writing.

Toya says show was therapeutic

While Reginae was dealing with a break-up on the show, Toya is a newlywed.

She and her husband, Robert “Red” Rushing, tied the knot in 2022.

Toya described her husband as “supportive,” and said that he’s a “humble, understanding” person.

Speaking of their experience of filming Toya and Reginae, Toya described it as being “like therapy,” and added that she and her family are “human, and go through things,” and they wanted to show all of those “vulnerable” moments unfold.

Credit: WEtv YouTube channel

WATCH TOYA AND REGINAE THURSDAYS AT 9/8C ON WETV