Derek Warner was arrested on felonious assault charges on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The Love After Lockup star was arrested in Cleveland, Ohio.

Given that Derek is a cast member on WeTV‘s Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup, he’s been in prison before.

This time, he was booked and released on the same day.

Derek’s arrest came at the same time that his partner, Monique Robison, posted some photos of them together on Instagram.

Credit: Wetv YouTube Channel/Love After Lockup

Derek rose to fame on Love After Lockup

Thirty-year-old Derek Warner rose to fame alongside his partner, Monique, on WeTV shows Life After Lockup and Love After Lockup.

The WeTV series follows people who have been to jail as they embark on life after being in prison.

In Monique and Derek’s case, fans have followed along as their relationship endured ups and downs on screen.

In 2023, Derek and Monique still seem to be together as they are making public appearances in March.

Derek Warner is arrested

In March 2023, Derek Warner was arrested on felonious assault charges.

Documents from Lorain County Sherriff’s Office state that Derek was booked on Tuesday, March 28.

More documents reveal that he was released the same day.

Love After Lockup star jailed for less than an hour

Although Derek was arrested on March 28, he only spent around 45 minutes behind bars.

Derek’s bond was set at $10,000. He posted his bond within an hour of being in prison and was released.

With 168k followers, Derek can be found on Instagram at @_livelifetrue_.

He posted to his Instagram Stories after his release to say that the arrest was a “minor setback.”

The Love After Lockup star also said that he’s “good,” and “old charges from when I was locked up in 2021, that’s all, nothing new, nothing since I’ve been out.”

Rewatch Reality reports that Derek’s case was “filed by the state of Ohio and his indictment date was March 17, 2023 when he was in Atlanta with Monique.”