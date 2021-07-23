Growing Up Hip Hop: Who is Jojo Hailey's daughter? Sakoya Wynter's job and Baby daddy revealed!











The cast of Growing Up Hip Hop welcomed a new addition in episode 11 of the sixth season as R&B musician, Jojo Hailey’s daughter, Sakoya Wynter joined the mix.

Her appearance on the show brought with it all the sass and tea you would hope for and viewers were living for it. Throwing shade on her baby daddy find out exactly who the mystery man is…

Who is Sakoya Wynter?

Taking in her father’s footsteps, Sakoya is a singer/songwriter with two albums released on Spotify and a new single that came out in 2020 called ‘Self Love’.

Singed under the family record label created by Jojo Hailey, JT Entertainment has helped Sakoya launch her music career. Although having sung and written music from a young age, only in recent years has Sakoya decided to pursue her talents.

With so much dedication to her music, Sakoya even has a tattoo on her right arm spelling, ‘The Coldest’, which is the name of her first album.

Having had a bad history with dating in the past, when discussing her latest single, Sakoya revealed in an interview with THT, “I was inspired to write the song through heartbreak. I felt like, with the heartbreak, I was wanting to be loved so much that I had to dig a little deeper and love myself.”

A big fan of music and in particular, R&B and hip hop, Sakoya’s favourite artists include Summer Walker, Kanye West, Drake and Lil’ baby.

FBOY Island | Official Trailer | HBO Max

A fan of the finer things in life, Sakoya, can often be seen posing next to expensive cars on her Instagram feed and dressed in designer brands.

Who is her famous father?

Jojo Hailey is a Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist, best known for his part in the R&B duo, K-Ci & JoJo. The pair which was made up of Jojo and his older brother made four albums in the ’90s and early 2000s.

Originally from Monroe, North Carolina, one of the pairs biggest hits, ‘All My Life’ has been streamed on Spotify over 154 million times and is also their longest-running number-one single.

Having suffered from health issues and alcoholism in the past, Jojo, 50, is now continuing with his music career, having released his own single, whilst also helping his family to do the same.

Having set up JT Entertainment in 2020 with his wife, Tashaunda ‘Lady T’ Hailey, the pair have signed several new artists, including daughters Sakoya and her younger sister known as ‘Tiny Hailey’.

Sakoya Wynter’s baby daddy

American former professional basketball player, Brandon Jennings is the father of Sakoya Wynter’s child. 31-year-old Brandon played 9 seasons in the NBA for several teams, including the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and New York Knicks.

The six-foot former athlete who according to ‘The Richest’, has a net worth of $16 million, now owns clothing brand, Tuff Crowd, featuring a range of apparel and jewellery.

Sakoya and Brandon who had a short fling back in 2009, welcomed their son, Legend Truth Jennings into the world on 24th September 2010. Their child who will turn 11 this year, is often kept out of the limelight, with no photos on either of their Instagram pages.

Although the pair don’t seem to have a great relationship following Sakoya’s appearance on Growing Up Hip Hop, you can watch the episode to find out more on WE TV, along with the rest of the shows six seasons!