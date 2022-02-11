Growing Up Hip Hop’s Briana was homeless whilst pregnant with her child











The New Season of Growing Up Hip Hop has recently started and Season 5 has reminded us of a familiar face, Briana Latrise. Since she made her debut in Season one in 2016, Briana has risen to fame and is now a well-known TV personality who has done very well for herself.

Following her return, fans are already speculating about the star amid ‘secret child’ rumours and though she isn’t pregnant again, we have all the gossip on her son and more about the struggles the Growing Up Hip Hop star faced throughout her pregnancy.

CHECK IT OUT: Who is Briana on Growing Up Hip Hop? Age and Instagram of WE tv star!

The Kardashians | Official Teaser Trailer | Hulu BridTV 8279 The Kardashians | Official Teaser Trailer | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/hzhDCzckl0c/hqdefault.jpg 952456 952456 center 22403

Brina Latrise. Picture: Egypt Punches Briana Latrise – Growing Up Hip Hop (Season 5)

Briana has a nine-year-old son

Briana’s son is uniquely named Mercurury Turner. According to Showbiz corner, Mercury was born in 2013 making him nine years old and he will be celebrating his tenth birthday this year.

Briana often shows her adorable boy off to her 227K followers on Instagram, and the pair seem to have a very special bond.

Though the reality TV star is not in a relationship with Mercury’s biological father, she has made it very clear on her Instagram that she is not single and her dm’s are not open to sliding in.

Briana used to be homeless

Briana has become an inspiration to many people, not only because of her entrepreneurial dreams but because of her openness and honesty with her fans about the struggles she has faced in the past.

The star managed to turn her life around, from being homeless to being a now millionaire mom and business owner.

In 2013 and during her pregnancy with Mercury, Briana faced one of the toughest years of her life. The star was struggling to stay on her feet and ended up with no money and was even homeless.

During previous seasons of Growing Up Hip Hop, Briana addressed how her parents ignored her during this time and even broke down when talking about her father. Briana said her dad had always promised to be there for her in difficult times and gushed when she told audiences he broke his promise.

OMG: Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline’s before and after Brazilian Butt Lift surgery pictures explored!

More about Briana

Briana is a 31-year-old American born on the third of August. Aside from Growing Up Hip Hop, Briana has made a name for herself as a professional and successful photographer and blogger.

Not only this, but she is also a strong, black, female entrepreneur with an abundance of fans supporting her business, Haus of blk. Her company sells artisanal incense and smudge sets, click here to check out her website.

In terms of her love life, from reading her Instagram bio we know the star is not single, however, she is choosing to keep her new beau on the down-low.

Briana has been open about her relationship struggles in the past and has candidly talked about her toxic relationship with her ex-boyfriend DJ and producer, Iman Omari.

I just was on IG Live with Briana Latrise from growing up Hip Hop she was hella cool I like her she taught me a few things she gave me the game for free — Mi$taCaLii (@MistaCaLii) December 15, 2021

WATCH GROWING UP HIP HOP ON WE TV EVERY THURSDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK