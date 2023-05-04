Mama June Shannon has taken to her Instagram to show off her luscious new hairdo, as well as clapping back at haters calling her ‘selfish.’

The star rose to fame when her daughter Honey Boo Boo appeared on Toddlers and Tiaras, and since then the family has had their fair share of shows. The new series of Mama June: Family Crisis is set to release on May 5.

Ahead of the new series, we take a look at Mama June Shannon‘s new hairstyle, and what she had to say to the haters.

Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv

Mama June showcases her new hairdo

Taking to her Instagram, Mama June revealed how she finally has time to get her hair done after being busy filming and taking care of her daughter Anna, who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer last month.

In the caption, the We tv star wrote: “Finally got to get these roots and hair done yesterday.”

In the second part of her TikTok, Mama June showed followers how short her hair is without the extensions, as the washed-away pink segments of her hair had gone.

Over six hours later, Mama June went on to reveal the finished look as she twirled in her luscious long platinum blonde locks.

Mama June claps back at haters calling her selfish

Although Mama June’s Instagram comments were full of her followers complimenting her new hairdo, others didn’t have positive things to say to the star.

One user wrote: “June one day you will realize that you missed so much. You have been very selfish lately. I pray that you start showing more love to your daughters and grandchildren. This is the best time for them and you to do fun things together. Don’t regret it.”

Of course, Shannon wasn’t letting anyone tell her she was ‘selfish’ as she responded to the post by saying:

“Well in other news thanks for your input but I know how special my children and grandchildren are and how special life is with and without them and how life can change in an instant trust me.

“Me and the girls are going through the BIGGEST fight of our life right now but we are getting through it TOGETHER one day at a time some days are tough but we do it.”

June’s followers also came to the star’s defense as one wrote: “Girl you don’t have to explain yourself to no one, you’re too nice, but don’t worry you’ll get thru this just like everything else.”

“You look beautiful June Bug,” wrote another.

Honey Boo Boo attends prom

Despite the recent struggles going on in the family, Honey Boo Boo celebrated a huge milestone as she attended her prom in a sparkly pink dress.

The star showed off her own new hairdo just like mother Mama June, as she rode off in a horse and carriage alongside her boyfriend Dralin Carswell.

Alana revealed she was in a relationship back in January 2021. However, the couple didn’t go ‘Insta official’ until September of that year, and it looks like they’re still going strong. The couple has also faced engagement rumors recently, although neither has confirmed or denied these.