Mama June Family Crisis has a new season in 2023, but not without drama. The family undergoes therapy with each other, while June Shannon admits she cries before going to sleep. Alana Thompson is also sharing her thoughts.

During the 2023 season, we will see the drama of Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird in a custody battle with her mom June over Alana Thompson play out. We’ll also get to know more about June’s husband, Justin.

So, what else happens during Mama June Family Crisis 2023? Reality Titbit has all the gossip on what to expect when the new season hits our screens in May, and trust us, it’s nothing less than super juicy.

#MamaJune Season 6 Trailer Will this family come together once and for all? #MamaJune: Family Crisis premieres Friday, May 5 at 9/8c! Posted by WE tv on Friday, April 7, 2023

Mama June Family Crisis involves therapy

During Mama June: Family Crisis, the family attends therapy together. Pumpkin tells her family that they’ve been advised by Doctor Ish to do a therapy weekend with her, But Pumpkin says, “Actions speak louder than words.”

Alana Thompson reveals, “She’s disappointed me so much.” Speaking about Mama June, Pumpkin also revealed in the Family Crisis new 2023 season, “You can’t even be there for your kids and you’re worried about a wedding.”

Mama June is preparing to get married at the beginning of the WE TV show. Alana adds that she is not attending the wedding, but is later compared to her mom by Pumpkin because of her “diva attitude.”

June Shannon ‘cries before sleep’

During a pedicure appointment, June gets deep and reveals she will “go to sleep and cry.” She added that there are “things that the world doesn’t know” before a clip of her in prison seeing her on the phone and saying: “Help me.”

Family drama appears to be on its way to resolution though when Doctor Ish says: “New beginnings or new endings? Everybody may not want to move forward.” The doctor then throws the paper into a fire.

Pumpkin and June’s drama

Pumpkin and Mama June Shannon have been feuding since they both had a custody battle over Alana. Pumpkin appears to be looking after Alana, AKA Honey Boo Boo, during the WE tv season, but Alana says she’s “not her mom.”

It was Pumpkin who was granted custody in April 2022, with visitation rights being decided by her. The agreement with the court stands until Alana reaches the age of 18 in August 2023, when she can decide for herself.

During Mama June: Family Crisis, Pumpkin revealed she had not spoken to her mother since the child support battle. She is seen telling June, “You want to fix it now because you’re getting married,” to which the latter denies.

Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

WATCH MAMA JUNE: FAMILY CRISIS ON WE TV FROM FRIDAY MAY 5