Mama June gushes over husband who 'took her breath away' in anniversary tribute

Mama June took a break from her usual Instagram program of cookie reviews to profess her love for her husband Justin Stroud on their first-year anniversary.

June, 43, tied the knot with Justin on March 23, 2022, after just six months of dating, though the reality star has never been happier. She previously dated Geno Doak for five years until their break-up around mid-2021.

Mama June is spending life with her true love “for the first time”

September 23, 2021, marked the day Mama June officially became Justin’s girlfriend, and she’s not letting fans forget the date. On Saturday, the WeTV star professed her love for her husband of six months in a lengthy Instagram post, recalling the moment they met and how far they’ve come.

The newlyweds stumbled across each other after June spotted him in the back of someone’s TikTok Live on June 9. “He met me at a time in my life where I was going through so much and learning who I was for the first time in 42 years,” she wrote. “The simple text messages of ‘Hey, how was your day going?’ really meant a lot.” At the time, June was 15 months into her sobriety journey.

June is no stranger to negative comments, but her whirlwind love story became an easy target for public scrutiny. “I know a lot of people didn’t want us to be together, but we have shown a lot of people we will make it even when the odds are against us,” she continued.

Justin has reminded haters that he’s not married to June for the fame. “I’m as loyal as they come. People hate because I’m doing good in life and say everything I have is because of my wife like I’m not my own person.”

The mother-of-four told E News: “He’s not here for the money. He’s got his own life, his own money, his own s***, his own goals.”

The Shannon kids were clueless over the marriage but approved of Justin

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum married Justin in a low-key courthouse in Georgia on March 23, 2022.

The event was so small that even Alana and Lauryn had no idea their mother had gotten hitched since June always vowed to “never get married”.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, who’s had sole custody of Alana since April, only discovered the marriage after receiving a receipt of her mother’s certificate.

“We didn’t know about it. Then I asked her about it just recently,” she told E News in July. “She denied it. And then eventually she was like, ‘Oh, I got married’ and we were very, very shocked.”

Nevertheless, the family has met Justin and likes June’s new partner.

