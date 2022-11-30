Mama June Shannon has sparked concern among fans after appearing with a noticeably red face in her recent Instagram videos.

Mama June has taken a break from reality TV but her Instagram influencer career is still on the rise.

Season 5 of Road To Redemption concluded in July 2022 but the programming on her social media has continued. The WE TV star is known for her frequent uploads promoting small businesses but June Shannon’s recent series of posts has prompted worry among her 739K followers.

The 43-year-old has appeared with a noticeably red face in the past week and, despite some fan urging their favorite star to get a check-up, June has yet to address the concerns.

Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv

Mama June claims she looks a ‘hot mess’

June has seemingly had flushed cheeks and nose since at least May 2022, but her recent uploads show further skin irritation around her cheeks and nose.

The mother of four gave a shoutout to a local beauty salon, admitting she “looks like a hot mess” make-up free with unkempt hair. Come on, June, we all have our bad hair days and we still think you look great!

Fans show concern over Mama June’s flushed cheeks

Several users couldn’t help but comment on June’s appearance, with one asking whether she suffered from lupus – an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and pain in the body.

“Do you have lupus? Why is your face red all the time?” they asked.

The same user apologized in a later post for their remark: “Sorry for my last comment. That was very rude of me.”

Lupus.org states a butterfly rash – a red flush on the nose bridge and both cheeks – is a common symptom associated with the disease.

Another suggested it could be rosacea, a common skin condition that causes blushing or flushing and visible blood vessels in the face, usually on the cheeks and nose.

In the flood of concerns, however, one fan is blasting back in June’s defense: “You’re all ready to criticize about her lashes, her skin tone, you name it, but have y’all looked in the mirror?”

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have reached out to Mama June for comment.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know