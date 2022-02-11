Meet Shawn Rogers, the medical CBD cultivator from Growing Up Hip Hop











Since Season 5 of Growing Up Hip Hop has made its debut, fans have been introduced to a few new faces on the show, one of those being Tee Tee’s new beau, Shawn Rogers.

Fans were over the moon for Tee Tee when they found out Rogers had popped the question towards the end of the season and now they want to know more about the businessman who launched his own medicinal CBD company in Jamaica.

CHECK IT OUT: Who is Tee Tee from Growing Up Hip Hop? Relationship with Shawn Rogers explored!

Shawn Rogers. Picture: ‘Don’t Try & Play Me!’ Ep. 6 First Look 👀😳 Growing Up Hip Hop

Meet Shawn Rogers

Born in 1985, Rogers is 37 years old. He recently celebrated this birthday with family and friends on the 12th of January.

Rogers is an accomplished businessman and is the vice president of his own company, Organic Growth Holdings Inc. His company is the first and largest commercial medicinal Hemp and CBD cultivator and processor in Jamaica.

According to his company website, Rogers has 15 years of entrepreneurial experience in areas including finance, private equity and marketing.

This isn’t his only entrepreneurial accomplishment however as in 2012, he founded another platform. When he previously worked for Bear Steams and Co he founded another company called Star Network. This is a platform for high-profile celebrities and pro athletes to invest in.

He gained an abundance of business and economic knowledge from his time at university. Rogers attended Penn State University where he obtained a bachelors degree in finance.

Shawn is a self-proclaimed travel junkie

Aside from hustling hard with his business, Shawn is an avid traveller and likes to make time for it as much as he can.

He loves to share his travels with his recent wife Tee Tee – who also admits she is addicted to travelling the world with her man. Via an Instagram comment to Shawn, Tee said,

I love travelling this road with you… even though you speed, I’m the worst backseat driver & I have to pee every 5 mins. BUT we love the windows down w/ AC, blast the same tunes and joke along the way.” Tee Tee, Instagram

They enjoy their winter holidays to Sun Valley in Idaho where the couple both love a good snowboard down the mountains. They also enjoy the more exotic trips and often go travelling and exploring across places like South Africa.

GROWING UP HIP HOP: Tee’s $5K white lace wedding dress could be yours in one click

Shawn’s Net Worth

Shawn has made a pretty decent amount of money already. According to Starsoffline, the businessman is estimated to be worth around $2 Million which is on par with his partners estimated net worth.

He has made his money from his medicinal Hemp and CBD business – the cannabis industry is huge in Jamaica and Shawn saw he had a USP when creating his business. It’s no wonder he is making serious money!

WATCH GROWING UP HIP HOP ON WE TV EVERY THURSDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK