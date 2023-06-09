After a live stream video from Honey Boo Boo’s sister, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird, Mama June: Family Crisis fans are left scratching their heads over whether the WeTV series is scripted. Pumpkin gave her take on some of the reality show’s storylines. Now, fans are beginning to worry she could get the series “canceled.”

After rising to fame back in 2012, Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, and her mom, Mama June Shannon, are back on screens in 2023. Mama June, Honey Boo Boo, and more of the Shannon family members all star in Mama June: Family Crisis.

Pumpkin calls Mama June show ‘scripted’

Taking to a TikTok live stream in June 2023, Pumpkin revealed some details about Mama June: Family Crisis suggesting that the show is “staged.”

She said that a storyline involving her husband, Josh Efird, was “not real,” and that he “follows the script.”

Pumpkin also said on her live stream that the production crew stage houses for the show rather than the family filming in their own homes, reports The Celeb Talk Guy.

Mama June fans worry show will get ‘canceled’

After Pumpkin’s live stream, some fans said that she ‘trashed’ the show. Fans also took to a Reddit thread to comment that they think the show is set to get “canceled.”

One wrote: “The way she’s being so open and trashing the show in a way by calling some of the stuff fake makes me think she knows or knows something is up with the show. Possible cancellation?”

However, some people wrote on the thread that “all reality TV is scripted.” They added they weren’t under the illusion that the WeTV show was totally real.

Some commented that they would like to see a show with “the real Pumpkin.” Others questioned how much the family gets paid for Mama June: Family Crisis.

Pumpkin reacts to ‘canceled’ rumors

Although many Mama June: Family Crisis viewers grew concerned over cancellation rumors, Pumpkin responded in her TikTok comments section, laughing at the idea of the show ending.

One person commented: “That’s why they are canceling ya’ll.”

Honey Boo Boo‘s sister reacted: “Lol when? You must be the ceo of Wetv?”

More commented on Pumpkin’s post and asked her when she plans on going live again as they enjoy her TikTok streams.

