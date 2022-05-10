











Mama June will return to our small screens in Road to Redemption season 6, so how is she doing now? There’s new romance on the cards and her family bonds still needs improvement.

With Mama June: Road To Redemption returning 13 May 2022 on WE TV, Shannon family fans have been dying to know the whereabouts of the matriarch.

The show previously focused on June’s relationship with former partner Geno Doak, who ran into legal troubles along with the reality star in 2019. The programme also featured her dwindling relationship with her daughters – most notably with youngest child, Alana Thompson.

Judging from the trailer, season 6 will continue with the Honey Boo Boo drama as Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird fights for custody of Alana.

During this season of Mama June: Road To Redemption, Alana will confront a lot of the issues she has with her mom. Hopefully the two will be able to get back on track, there may be a lot of healing before they can start to rebuild their relationship.

But Mama June has spoken out to reveal what fans can expect in the upcoming season.

How is Mama June now?

Family relationships

Now sober for 29 months, June admitted in 2021 that she and Geno spent a “good $900,000” during the previous year of their methamphetamine addiction.

It became a huge obstacle in her family dynamics, with Alana and Lauryn even driving her to a rehab facility to enter treatment.

After June was arrested on drug possession charges in 2019, Lauryn became Honey Boo Boo’s legal guardian. We’re happy to announce that their family are currently “on the mend”. June, who agreed to a plea deal, was handed 100 hours of community service and to continue sobriety and was not given a jail sentence.

The 42-year-old told Distractify that it’s “a work in progress.”

Since the older Shannon children have their own families – Lauryn welcomed daughter Ella with husband Joshua Efird – distance has made it hard for the them to keep in close contact. Thankfully though, the reality show remains a constant in their family life.

New season, new romance

As for her private life, things are looking up for the former pageant mum.

She’s now dating Justin Stroud, who we’ll be seeing in season 6. If you’re concerned that Justin is here for the clout, Mama June reassured fans that she was the chaser in the relationship.

“He didn’t know who I was to begin with, honestly. He didn’t know,” she revealed. A 34-year-old auto mechanic from Alabama, Justin didn’t even want to be on Road To Redemption. Therefore, the cameras have been a huge adjustment for him.

Like Mama June, Justin is also “in recovery,” so it’s great that she has someone to accompany her journey to a heathy lifestyle. He’s “helping put the pieces [of me] back together, because, like I told him, I’m broken,” she explained to ET.

Mama June, 42, and her tattoo artist boyfriend Justin Stroud, 34, cuddle, kiss and hold hands – https://t.co/bczkW0x1ua#News pic.twitter.com/Lb0lvaAAVd — 234𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨 🌍 (@my234Radio) January 24, 2022