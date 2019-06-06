Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island 2019‘s first official Bombshell has landed like a nuclear explosion.

Stunning 20-year-old social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague is sure to turn heads both in and outside of the villa, boasting 200,000 followers on Instagram and a trail of celebrity followers including ex-boyfriend and England international footballer James Maddison.

One thing we know about Molly is that she has mastered the art of teasing. There are no Page 3 model shots here, yet Molly has crafted a collection of pics that so much hotter than any tacky nudes.

Keeping cleavage classy

It can be pretty difficult to rep your assets with style and class.

Molly-Mae, however, has the perfect cuts for all occasions.

Whether bikinis or dresses, the 20-year-old keeps it elegantly stylish and outrageously sexy at the same time.

View this post on Instagram Bonnet baby🌴 A post shared by MOLLY-MAE (@mollymaehague) on May 15, 2019 at 11:40am PDT

View this post on Instagram I was a spy in another life🔎 Bodysuit @lasulaboutique AD A post shared by MOLLY-MAE (@mollymaehague) on Mar 26, 2019 at 12:34pm PDT

View this post on Instagram 🐚🐚 @inside.lifestyle A post shared by MOLLY-MAE (@mollymaehague) on Mar 6, 2019 at 3:16am PST

View this post on Instagram First night in Dubai💜 A post shared by MOLLY-MAE (@mollymaehague) on Mar 5, 2019 at 10:59am PST

View this post on Instagram Content🖤 Two piece @ohpolly A post shared by MOLLY-MAE (@mollymaehague) on Jun 12, 2018 at 9:55am PDT

Beautiful bodysuits

Molly-Mae’s bodysuits perhaps provide the most eye-popping photos on her Instagram account.

Whether black, red or white – worn with jeans or solo – the bodysuit outfit really help sto show off her flawless figure.

It’s a case of wait and sees what Molly packed for bedwear…

View this post on Instagram Happy Valentine’s Day🌹 Bodysuit @boohoo #ad A post shared by MOLLY-MAE (@mollymaehague) on Feb 14, 2019 at 3:33am PST

View this post on Instagram Play too much A post shared by MOLLY-MAE (@mollymaehague) on Jan 20, 2019 at 11:17am PST

Best of the rest…

Molly-Mae won World Teen Supermodel UK in 2016 and used the platform to launch her social media influencer and modelling career.

Her 200,000 following is sure to sky-rocket during her stint on the ITV dating show, meaning it’s all win-win for her career from now.

View this post on Instagram 🦋 A post shared by MOLLY-MAE (@mollymaehague) on May 10, 2019 at 8:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram Heard you need dealing with A post shared by MOLLY-MAE (@mollymaehague) on Oct 28, 2018 at 4:56am PDT

