8 Out of Ten Cats: Are Lucy Beaumont and Jon Richardson really husband and wife?

If you aren’t feeling at Christmassy, then there’s one Channel 4 show to brighten the mood and get you into the swing of all things festive.

There’s nothing quite like an 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas Special to bring in the festive season!

Appearing on the comedy show’s Christmas Special were comedians Sean Lock and Bob Mortimer, Adam Buxton and Joe Wilkinson and Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont. Rachel Riley and Susie Dent also maintained their roles on the show as well as the main man himself Jimmy Carr.

So, are 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown’s Lucy Beaumont Jon Richardson a real married couple? Or was it just a joke?

Are Lucy Beaumont and Jon Richardson a real couple?

Yes! Lucy Beaumont Jon Richardson are an actual real-life married couple. They married in 2015 and share a daughter, Elsie, who was born in 2016.

It turns out that Lucy and Jon are a real couple, but Channel 4’s 8 Out of Ten Cats has been previously known to create hilariously funny false relationship sketches on the show.

Series 18 episode 6 saw comedians Sean Lock and Harriet Kemsley acting as father and daughter on the show which had viewers very confused.

John and Lucy’s comedy show

John and Lucy make such a good duo that they’ve been commissioned their own show on Dave in 2019.

Six 40-minute-long episodes of Meet the Richardsons will air on Dave in 2020. The new series is said to offer a “fictional window into the funny and frustrated marriage of Jon and Lucy.”

The couple are to play exaggerated versions of themselves on the show.

According to UK TV, Jon said: “I am delighted that Dave have commissioned a new show for me and Lucy. I am less thrilled to have been followed around the house by my wife holding a pen and paper cataloguing every embarrassing moment or mispronunciation to use against me.”

CATCH UP WITH THE 8 OUT OF TEN CATS DOES COUNTDOWN CHRISTMAS SPECIAL ON THE ALL4 PLAYER NOW.