90 Day Fiancé: Are Yara and Jovi still together? Baby to wedding explored











Are Yara and Jovi still together? The 90 Day Fiancé couple have had their ups and downs in season 8. Now fans of the TLC stars are wondering whether their relationship stood the test of time.

90 Day Fiancé season 8 kicked off from December 6th, 2020. Andrew and Amira, Brandon and Julia, Mike and Natalie, Stephanie and Ryan and the rest of the couples all saw their relationships play out on-screen.

As with many 90 Day relationships, rumours often circulate around the couples and Yara and Jovi really had viewers talking. Many people wondered whether the couple got married, if they had a child and some were concerned over Yara’s relationship with Jovi’s mother.

Are Yara and Jovi still together?

Yes, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are still together in 2021.

The 90 Day Fiancé season 8 finale aired on April 4th 2021 and the episode saw the couple get married.

The season had seen tensions rise between Yara and Jovi many times, from picking out a ring to throwing parties and Jovi getting drunk, Yara was in tears more times than viewers could count.

But, thankfully it wasn’t all in vain as they’re still together today, happily married.

90 Day Fiancé: Jovi and Yara baby

In a January 2021 interview with Melicia Johnson from Entertainment Tonight, Jovi and Yara denied the rumours that they were married and had a daughter.

However, as it turns out, they do actually have a daugher who was born in September 2020. As per US Weekly, Jovi and Yara’s baby is called Mylah Angelina.

The couple may have chosen to keep their baby news quiet until now as the show still had to play out on TLC. They also experienced a miscarriage in 2020, which Yara spoke about in her ET interview, she said: “That situation is very sensitive for me“.

Are 90 Day Fiancé’s Jovi and Yara on Instagram?

Yes, Yara is on Instagram with almost 160k followers @yarazaya. Jovi is also on IG @jovid11 with over 77k.

Yara, who hails from Kyiv, Ukraine has travelled to 38 countries around the world. The couple looks to have managed to keep the details of their relationships under wraps during the TLC show. Now that the finale has aired, they have both shared photos of their wedding day and baby news.

Jovi took to Instagram on April 4th to post a photo of himself and Yara on their wedding day and captioned the post: “For everybody who thought we wouldn’t make it, we proved you wrong. Thanks for all the support and positivity throughout the season!!!“.

