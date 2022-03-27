90 Day Fiancé's Gino and Jasmine are giving relationship tips now they're engaged













TLC viewers will know that when it comes to reality shows on the network, there’s rarely a dull moment. But, when it comes to 90 Day Fiancé, the drama is non-stop. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 5 has seen some explosive fights, epic fall-outs, best friends on the defensive, meetings with potentially ‘faux’ parents and unexpected engagements.

One of the 2022 Before The 90 Days couples who had a particularly turbulent relationship on-screen was Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo. No one could’ve been prepared for some of Gino and Jasmine’s showdowns. Now, viewers are wondering whether 90 Day Fiancé’s Gino and Jasmine are still together.

Are 90 Day Fiancé’s Gino and Jasmine still together?

Yes, 90 Day Fiancé’s Gino and Jasmine are still together in March 2022.

Judging by Jasmine, 34, and Gino’s, 51, Instagram pages, the two are still very much together.

Gino took to Instagram on March 23rd to share a photo of the two engaged. Gino captioned the photo: “She said yes!” and Jasmine commented on the post: “Te Amo” which translates to I Love You in English.

Newly engaged Jasmine hands out the relationship tips

Gino and Jasmine are still very much together in 2022, despite the bumps in the road they’ve experienced so far in their relationship.

On March 24th 2022, Jasmine took to Instagram to share some relationship tips with her followers. She wrote: “Here are some tips to deal with cultural differences in a couple…“.

Jasmine’s tips on dealing with cultural differences include respect, patience, understanding and more.

Screenshot: Gino Proposes to Jasmine! | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days

90 Day Fiancé: Gino and Jasmine’s engagement explored

Things appear to be peachy between Jasmine and Gino since their engagement, however, a spanner is thrown into the works during episode 15 as Jasmine confronts Gino on his ex-wife still having his last name despite getting divorced many years ago.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple got engaged on the TLC show in 2022.

Gino said that he’d “never felt so loved before” like Jasmine loves him and added that she makes him “the happiest man“.

Jasmine said that she understands that getting married to Gino sounds “crazy” because “yesterday we were on the. verge of breaking up, but love isn’t logical.“

When asked if she likes her engagement ring, Jasmine said she loved it but it was kind of “big” and she questioned whether the ring contained a real diamond or not. She also added that the ring “Screams Gino” and that’s a real why she loved it.

