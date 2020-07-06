Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are one of the most popular couples on TLC’s ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.’ Angela is 54 years-old from Georgia in from the USA and Michael is a 31-year-old from Nigeria, where they met on a date before the show started.

Although there is quite an age difference and a long-distance relationship to deal with, that didn’t stop the two from giving the relationship a shot.

In this 2020 season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, we caught up with Angela and Michael in the middle of planning their wedding. Angela is doing most of the work, but she needs help. Unfortunately, not everyone in Angela’s family seems to be willing to help them.

And this is where we introduce Skyla…

Who is Skyla Deem?

Skyla Deem is Angela’s 29-year-old daughter who is not so enthusiastic in the show when it comes to her mother getting married. Angela and Michael must get married in Nigeria instead of the United States. Angela was looking forward to having the ceremony in the states so her family could attend but because of Michael’s green card issues, the wedding needs to take place in Nigeria.

Angela was in need of a witness and asked Skyla to come with her to Nigeria to do it. Skyla refused.

She’s expressed how she is not fully supportive of Angela and Michael’s relationship, while Angela also wants to have children with Michael, but cannot due to her age.

Angela asked Skyla to donate one of her eggs so that she could do surrogacy but she wasn’t okay with being her mother’s surrogate and Angela now has to find a different donor.

Skyla has children of her own. Angela helps to take care of them, as well as her other daughter’s (Scottie) children. Leaving to go to Nigeria means leaving her family. Skyla has expressed that she doesn’t really trust Michael and that she is not okay with her mother traveling so far away.

Is Angela still going to marry Michael?

Although Skyla has not been helpful to Angela and does not support her marriage, Angela is still getting married to Michael. Her friend agreed to be her witness and will go to Nigeria with her.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER SUNDAYS ON TLC, AT 8 PM