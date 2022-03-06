90 Day Fiancé fans are convinced Mahogany’s parents are fake













Each Sunday brings a brand new juicy episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days to TLC and viewers can’t get enough of season 5. The 2022 season sees Usman and Kim, Hamza and Memphis, Ximena and Mike and man more couples give their online relationships a go in real life.

90 Day Fiancé fan aren’t convinced that Mahogany’s parents are really her parents and they’re also calling out the TLC star for her house, too. Many 90 Day Fiancé viewers are suggesting that Mahogany’s rented an AirBnb for her meeting with Ben. Things aren’t quite adding up for Ben on the show either, so, let’s find out more about Mahogany and Ben on 90 Day Fiancé.

Who is Mahogany Roca?

Mahogany Roca is a 22-year-old cast member on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days.

She hails from Peru and met her American boyfriend, Benjamin Rathbun, online.

For many 90 Day episodes, Ben, his friends and viewers questioned whether Mahogany was a real person or a catfish, however, Ben eventually met Mahogany in person in Peru.

90 Day Fiancé fans aren’t convinced on Mahogany’s parents

Once Ben and Mahogany met in real life, and she was confirmed a real person, the next step was for Ben to meet her parents.

Ben is 52 years old and was under the impression that Mahogany was 24. But, during season 5 episode 11, it was revealed that she’s actually 22.

Things really weren’t adding up for Ben who came to the conclusion that the situation was “really weird“.

After Ben met Mahogany’s parents, many TLC viewers took to Twitter to say they weren’t convinced that Mahogany’s parents were real.

One person wrote: “This is not only Ben’s first time meeting them but Mahogany’s too“.

Another tweeted: “Mahogany: my parents are on their way. My husband: yeah, as soon as TLC can find two randos on the street to play your parents.”

Mahogany’s apartment poses lots of questions, too

Despite Mahogany turning out to be a real person on the show, once Ben started getting to know her more, a lot of questions began to arise.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 5 episode 11 saw Ben say: “…The fake house, the age change, this whole thing is like freaking me out.“

Taking to Twitter, a 90 Day fan wrote: “The scream that I screamed when Mahogany took Ben to an Airbnb that was supposed to be her apartment“.

Another said: “Mahogany is showing Ben an Airbnb. In fact, is that even the real Mahogany?“.

