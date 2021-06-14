90 Day Fiancé: Are Mike and Natalie still together? 2021 relationship update!











90 Day Fiancé’s Mike and Natalie are one of the TLC show’s standout couples. Anyone who watched the Happily Ever After show may be wondering whether the couple is still together. So, let’s find out where Mike and Natalie are at in 2021.

90 Day Fiancé couples face more turbulence than most given the fact that they’re often under time constraints to make the relationship work and they’re combining different cultures.

Who are Mike and Natalie?

TLC viewers were introduced to Mike and Natalie during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé.

Natalie hails from Kyiv, Ukraine, while Mike comes from Sequim, Washington. They’re both 36 years old.

They say opposites attract but city girl Natalie and more ‘rough and ready’ Mike experienced as many lows as they did highs during their 90 Day experience.

90 Day Fiance: Are Mike and Natalie still together?

No, Natalie and Mike are no longer together.

The couple got engaged after just three weeks of dating, and their relationship was long distance for some time.

However, there were also points in their relationship when Natalie said it would be a “lie” to say that she loved Mike after he spent some time in Ukraine with her.

After Natalie’s K1 Visa got approved, their relationship took a turn for the better. But, as of 2021, the couple is no longer together. InTouch Weekly reported that the couple separated in March 2021 after less than a year of marriage.

Twitter reacts to Mike and Natalie’s relationship

Mike’s mother, Trish, looked to be less than impressed with having Natalie as a daughter-in-law which made for uncomfortable watching at points of the show.

Many people watching along took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Mike, Trish and Natalie’s drama: “Soooo Trish didn’t call Natalie a hooker but she did tell Mike to give her money to go away which is what one would do with a hooker…“.

Another said: “trish: insulted natalie’s career choice insinuated she’s old didn’t feed her at thanksgiving called her a child brought her to a butcher to purposely trigger her told mike not to marry her ATTEMPTED TO CALL OFF HER WEDDING also trish and mike: “how was i rude?“

Trish: I don't know what I said to disrespect Natalie #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/LlVYCB3Gnp — George Kapsalis (@GeoKaps) June 14, 2021