Miona and Jibri had relationship issues 90 Days before she got to the US













90 Day Fiancé returns for a ninth season in 2022. Since launching on TLC in 2014, 90 Day Fiancé has been a massive hit with reality TV lovers and many spin-off series have been created off the back of the show’s success including Before The 90 Days and 90 Day Diaries.

While on person in each couple resides in the USA, their partner is using a 90 Day Fiancé visa to live with them as a couple for the first time. The TLC series follows each couples’ journey as they decide whether to get married or not within just 90 days. Ready to out their relationship to the test in South Dakota, by the looks of things, is 90 Day Fiancé couple Miona and Jibri – so let’s get to know them….

90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer BridTV 6915 90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer 910039 910039 center 22403

Meet 90 Day Fiancé’s Miona and Jibri

Miona and Jibri are one of the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 couples.

Miona hails from Niš, Serbia while Jibri resides in South Dakota, USA. She’s making the trip over from Serbia to the US to be with Jibri but it doesn’t look as though their long-distance relationship has come without its issues already.

Jibri is 28 years old and is currently living with parents to save money and Miona is 23 years old.

NO WAY: Ben Rathbun’s arrest is as confusing as his 90 Day Fiancé relationship

Miona and Jibri argue before she moved to the USA

In preview clips of 90 Day Fiancé season 9, Miona and Jibri can be seen attempting to discuss their wedding plans on FaceTime.

Jibri suggests having a wedding on the prarie over Miona’s beach wedding fantasy and things don’t pan out too well. Jibri revealed that the couple hadn’t talked about finances prior to moving in together in the USA.

In response to Jibri’s South Dakota living and saving plans, Miona said: “If I wanted a small city life I could have just stayed here in Niš.”

In an E! Online exclusive, Jibri’s mother asked how Miona might communicate with her when she arrives in the US as she’d seen Miona call Jibri “stupid” on FaceTime during a disagreement.

Meet Miona and Jibri on Instagram

Miona’s Instagram page is already a topic of conversation for Jibri’s mother on 90 Day Fiancé. The makeup and beauty expert has a following of 35.9K at the time of writing @mionabell.

With 13.3K followers, Jibri is also on Instagram @jibribell.

Judging by Jibri’s Instagram posts, the two have been engaged since December 15th, 2019. It looks like the 90 Day Fiancé couple has been on a lot of holidays together, including a ski trip in 2021.

OMG: Ben’s friend Jessica Siciliano from 90 Day Fiancé is a successful realtor

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK