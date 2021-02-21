90 Day Fiancé The Single Life: Ed Brown's neck condition explored











Ed Brown is one of the most memorable 90 Day Fiancé cast members. Since viewers were introduced to Ed in 2020 his social media following has ballooned and the TLC star has even become a meme. Let’s take a look at Ed’s neck condition.

Big Ed first appeared on TV screens on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Episode 2 of the series sees Ed fly out to the Philippines to meet his online love. He and his girlfriend Rosmarie Vega get to know each other in her home country.

Screenshot: Big Ed 90 Day Fiancé YouTube – TLC Australia

90 Day Fiancé: Ed Brown’s neck condition

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days introduces viewers to ‘Big Ed’. He describes himself as a 54-year-old professional photographer from San Diego, California.

Ed gave himself the name ‘Big Ed’ as he said he has a “huge personality” and “it makes him feel tall“. At 4’11, Ed said: “It’s funny because I’m not tall“.

Ed’s neck condition is called Klippel-Feil syndrome. According to RareDiseases.info, “People with KFS are born with abnormal fusion of at least two spinal bones (vertebrae) in the neck“.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2020, Ed said: “I have limited range of movement… I have a bigger than normal chest cavity, so I’ve been made fun of my whole life“.

Ed and Rose’s 90 Day Fiancé journey

90 Day Fiancé saw Ed and his “queen”, 23-year-old Rosemarie Vega, attempt to continue their relationship offline. However, things didn’t work out well for the pair.

Their relationship actually became the source for many hilarious memes that went viral during their season in 2020.

From putting mayonnaise on his hair, to suggesting that Rose needed toothpaste and to shave her legs, there was no end of drama in the couple’s relationship.

When Someone Is Crying And You Don’t Know What To Do – Big Ed Meme https://t.co/0wcVKCmiHt #christmasgifthour pic.twitter.com/Bb7XA3vt1j — X Christmas Gifts (@XChristmasGifts) June 29, 2020

Meet Ed Brown on Instagram

Today, Ed can be found on Instagram @thisisbiged with almost 440k followers. He describes himself in his IG bio as a “#cameo king” and shares a link to his website where fans can buy T-shirts featuring his catchphrases such as “Ok, but first, mayo“.

He is one of the cast members on new spin-off show 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life.

Ed will be among other former 90 Day stars including Colt, Brittany, Molly, Fernanda and Danielle.

