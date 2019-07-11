How to vote for Love Island USA

Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island is the reality TV phenomenon that has swept through the UK over the past three years, dominating up all of Britain’s popular culture references.

From t-shirts in fashion outlets with quirky slogans to daily memes around the workplace, Love Island is easily Britain’s favourite reality TV show.

A USA version launched on Tuesday, July 9th, with many now expecting the same wave of excitement to engulf audiences over the pond. So what is Love Island USA?

Who is the cast? Who is the narrator? How can we vote? And how can we watch th sh*t go down?

What is Love Island USA?

ITV Entertainment Group have produced the Love Island series for American broadcaster CBS, meaning the show is almost an exact replica of the UK format.

The key difference is the fact that series 1 of the American show will only last for four weeks, half the time as the UK series.

Airing at 8 pm in the USA, it’s unlikely that Love Island USA will be as raunchy as we’ve seen in the UK.

What is the format of the show?

The concept of the show is for individuals to find their “one true love“.

A group of around 11 contestants move into a scenic tropical villa to live for two months or longer, getting to know each other romantically.

Each week, they get to pick who they “couple up with” as the individuals bounce from one relationship to another attempting to find the perfect match.

The recoupling episodes are always the most-watched, with fierce reactions to individuals “stealing” each other’s boyfriends or girlfriends.

There are plenty more shocking twists and turns throughout the series.

For starters, another 10-15 contestants are slowly fed onto the show, often turning the heads of individuals who have second thoughts about their chose partner.

It’s basically a merry-go-round of relationships and drama!

In the end, audiences get to vote of their least favourite couple each week, with the last remaining couple eventually crowned the champions.

Who is in the Love Island USA cast?

There were 11 original cast members although many more Bombshell entries will rip through the show like a tornado.

Kyra Green

Cashel Barnett

Alana Morrison

Yamen Sanders

Elizabeth Weber

Zac Mirabelli

Alexandra Stewart

Michael Yi

Mallory Santic

Weston Richey

Caroline ‘Caro’ Viehweg

How to watch Love Island USA – in Canada and the UK, too!

Love Island USA season 1 airs every weeknight on CBS at 8 pm. In Canada, the show has been picked up by CTV.

To watch the series online you simply need to head to the cbs.com website where episodes are uploaded shortly after broadcast.

UK viewers will need to download a VPN tool in order to access CBS.com and watch the show. Guidelines on that process are here.

Where is Love Island USA set?

Instead of flying contestants halfway across the world to the original Love Island UK villa, the USA version has laid camp in Fiji.

The villa looks almost identical to the Love Island UK villa and includes a Hideaway villa alongside the large shared-room regular villa and outside pool area.

Who is the host? And the narrator?

California-born Arielle Vandenburg will be taking the reins for the first-ever Love Island USA season.

As an actress, model and comedian she’s well-equipped to take on the role. You may recognise 32-year-old Arielle as she appeared in Arctic Monkeys’ music video for ‘R U Mine?’ in 2013.

The narrator is Matthew Hoffman, a renown celebrity interviewer from the USA.

So what is the selling point of Love Island?

Interaction and an overwhelming amount of content.

First up, Love Island paved the way for reality TV shows to be more than just something you flick on in the background for an easy read.

The format is gripping and engaging, building villains and heroes to the point that you feel emotionally characters to your favourite contestants.

How to vote for Love Island USA

To vote, you simply need to download the official Love Island USA app from the Google Play or iTunes store, here.

By voting through an app and online in some form or another each episode (six days-per-week) audiences feel constantly involved with the series. You not only get a say in who gets voted off but which couples get to go on dates, who gets to sleep in a “private room” and more.

The winning couple will win $100,000 between them!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND USA ON CBS AND CTV THIS SUMMER