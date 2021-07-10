Meet the Lake District Farm Shop cast: Butcher Dave Morland to artisan baker Patrick Moore!











Service stations in the UK are probably not the first thing anyone would think to create a TV show around. But, Purple Productions is shining the spotlight on the very unique Tebay Service Station. Episode 1 of Channel 4’s A Lake District Farm Shop airs at 8 pm on Saturday, July 10th.

It’s the only UK family-run motorway service station left, so let’s get to know more about the A Lake District Farm Shop cast! From the butcher to the baker, cleaners and the ceramics expert.

Tebay Head Butcher, Dave

What is A Lake District Farm Shop about?

A Lake District Farm Shop is a four-part series that airs on Channel 4 from July 10th 2021.

Now that the world is beginning to open up to travel again, the M6, the Lake District and Tebay Services are more than likely going to be back in action. But, for anyone who wants to know more about the unique services, look no further as the Channel 4 doc is here.

Boasting local artisan produce and serving 4.5 million visitors a year, Tebay Services is set amongst the stunning scenery of the Lake District, so let’s get to know the people that work there.

Celebrity Gogglebox: Who are Adam Gemili and Kadeena Cox?

Meet the cast of the Channel 4 show

The Butcher – Dave Morland

The Baker – Patrick Moore (@Moreartisan)

Tebay Cleaner – Tina

Tebay Cleaner, Tina

Thornby Moor Dairy – Leonie (@ThornbyMoor)

Interlude Ceramics – Mary

The Pie Mill Team (@thepiemill1)

Bing and Cara from Wabi Sabi (@the__wabisabi)

Bing (Left) & Cara (Right) from Wabi Sabi

Tebay Head Lifestyle Buyer – Tracey

Tebay Estate Grounds Managers – John and Alan

Tebay CEO Nabil

Tebay Chair Sarah Dunning

Tebay CEO Nabil (left) and Tebay Chair Sarah Dunning (right)

Selling Dog Backpacks | How To Get Rich Trailer BridTV 3175 Selling Dog Backpacks | How To Get Rich Trailer 818302 818302 center 22403

Where is Tebay Service Station located?

Tebay Service Station is located on the M6 motorway. The services’ address is Westmorland Place, Orton, Penrith CA10 3SB.

It’s located on both the north and southbound sides of the M6 Motorway, just north of Junction 38.

Britain’s best-looking pit stop opened in 1972 after the M6 was built through a family farm. The service station says that it makes food as people would in their own homes, it says on its website: “We work with more than 70 producers from within a 30-mile radius.“

See Also: Who is Celebrity Gogglebox’s Snoochie Shy?

‘We're sending a love letter to the Lakes when we send every loaf.’

Patrick Moore of @Moreartisan in A Lake District Farmshop: a love letter to our colleagues, our producers and our landscapes. @Channel4 tomorrow 8pm #LakeDistrictFarmshop #lakedistrictfarmshop #PurpleProductions pic.twitter.com/bx01BSv5G8 — Tebay Services (@TebayServices) July 9, 2021

WATCH A LAKE DISTRICT FARM SHOP FROM JULY 10TH AT 8 PM ON CHANNEL 4.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK