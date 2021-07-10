Home » Channel 4, News, What's On?

Meet the Lake District Farm Shop cast: Butcher Dave Morland to artisan baker Patrick Moore!

July 10, 2021
Helen Williams

Service stations in the UK are probably not the first thing anyone would think to create a TV show around. But, Purple Productions is shining the spotlight on the very unique Tebay Service Station. Episode 1 of Channel 4’s A Lake District Farm Shop airs at 8 pm on Saturday, July 10th.

It’s the only UK family-run motorway service station left, so let’s get to know more about the A Lake District Farm Shop cast! From the butcher to the baker, cleaners and the ceramics expert.

Tebay Head Butcher, Dave

What is A Lake District Farm Shop about?

A Lake District Farm Shop is a four-part series that airs on Channel 4 from July 10th 2021.

Now that the world is beginning to open up to travel again, the M6, the Lake District and Tebay Services are more than likely going to be back in action. But, for anyone who wants to know more about the unique services, look no further as the Channel 4 doc is here.

Boasting local artisan produce and serving 4.5 million visitors a year, Tebay Services is set amongst the stunning scenery of the Lake District, so let’s get to know the people that work there.

Meet the cast of the Channel 4 show

  • The Butcher – Dave Morland
  • The Baker – Patrick Moore (@Moreartisan)
  • Tebay Cleaner – Tina
Tebay Cleaner, Tina
Bing (Left) & Cara (Right) from Wabi Sabi
  • Tebay Head Lifestyle Buyer – Tracey
  • Tebay Estate Grounds Managers – John and Alan
  • Tebay CEO Nabil
  • Tebay Chair Sarah Dunning
Tebay CEO Nabil (left) and Tebay Chair Sarah Dunning (right)

Where is Tebay Service Station located?

Tebay Service Station is located on the M6 motorway. The services’ address is Westmorland Place, Orton, Penrith CA10 3SB.

It’s located on both the north and southbound sides of the M6 Motorway, just north of Junction 38.

Britain’s best-looking pit stop opened in 1972 after the M6 was built through a family farm. The service station says that it makes food as people would in their own homes, it says on its website: “We work with more than 70 producers from within a 30-mile radius.

