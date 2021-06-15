The Bachelorette: Aaron and Cody's beef explained - do the contestants know each other?











What would a dating show be without heaps of drama, tears and rivalry? The Bachelorette season 17 is giving viewers all of that and more, including some awkward beef between Aaron and Cody.

In the world of reality TV, it’s common for shows’ contestants to cross paths more than once. And by the looks of The Bachelorette in 2021, Aaron Clancy and Cody Menk aren’t total strangers from one another. So, let’s find out more about the ABC show contestants.

Screenshot: Cody The Bachelorette – ABC

Who is Aaron Clancy?

Aaron Clancy is a 26 year old contestnat on The Bachelorette season 17.

He works as an insurance agent and is based in San Diego, California.

Aaron can be found on Instagram @aaronrclancy with over 5k followers.

The Bachelorette: Who’s Katie Thurston’s ex-boyfriend? Dating history

Cody Menk’s Bachelorette journey

Cody Menk is another season 17 contestant who’s also based in San Diego, California.

Sniper Elite VR – New Gameplay Trailer | PS VR

He’s 27 years old and works as a Zipper Sales Manager. Cody has 12k followers on IG @menkster_.

Cody’s Bachelorette experience was cut short on June 14th, 2021 as Katie Thurston decided to send him home. She said that she felt the trust wasn’t there and this early on in the show, it must’ve been a red flag. So, Cody was sent packing.

Aaron and Cody’s beef explained

While it doesn’t seem that Aaron and Cody have appeared on any reality TV shows together before, Bustle reports that because they both hail from San Diego, their social circles cross over.

Clearly things were a little off between Aaron and Cody on The Bachelorette from the get-go but episode 2 saw Aaron and Cody’s beef play out on-screen.

Aaron warned Katie that he thought Cody’s intentions on the show weren’t pure and suggested that he was on The Bachelorette for the wrong reasons.

When confronting Cody on the subject, Katie said: “When I asked Cody about the whole ‘is he chasing fame?’, ‘why is he here?’, he didn’t seem genuine, he didn’t have a facial expression of surprised or offended. He seemed rehearsed.“

While Cody was concerned that he looked bad, Aaron said he had a responsibility to tell Katie his thoughts as he said that he and Cody were “connected“.

Katie went on to tell the whole group of contestants that if they’re not on the show to get engaged, they should “f*** off” during a relatively tense episode 2.

She also said: “My gut, my heart just ultimately tells me that Cody’s not going to be my husband” and hoped that the rest of the guys are there for the right reasons.

Celeb Dating Game: Zooey Deschanel surgery rumours debunked!

WATCH THE BACHELORETTE ON ABC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK