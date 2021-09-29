Home » Dating, News, The Bachelor, USA TV, What's On?

Twitter reacts to Aaron and Tia's coupling on Bachelor in Paradise

September 29, 2021
Helen Williams

After two years away from the screen, dating show Bachelor in Paradise is officially back and better than ever.

Season 7 of the show officially kicked off on August 16th on ABC and features OG cast members of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Chris Conran, Tammy Ly, Ivan Hall, Serena Pitt and many more former contestants are ready to find love once more.

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 10 saw two contestants cosy up to one another and it appears that Twitter is very confused at the pairing… Let’s find out more about Aaron and Tia from Bachelor in Paradise.

Screenshot: Aaron The Bachelorette – ABC

Who is Aaron on Bachelor in Paradise?

Aaron Clancy is an insurance agent who hails from California. He’s 26 years old and was originally a contestant on The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston.

He arrived on Bachelor in Paradise during week one and, by the looks of Twitter, has kicked up a fuss already. One person wrote: “So I need that fool Aaron to apologize to Ivan for being the biggest hypocrite and lashing out on him since Aaron ditched Chelsea and made out with Tia and took her to prom.

Follow Aaron on Instagram @aaronrclancy where he has 165k followers.

Meet Tia Booth

Tia Booth first appeared on The Bachelor season 22 in 2018.

She’s a 30-year-old physical therapist who hails from Nashville, Tennessee and she joined BiP in week 3.

Find Tia on Instagram @tiarachel91 with 1.1m followers.

Aaron and Tia on Bachelor in Paradise

During Bachelor in Paradise season 7, Aaron and Tia found themselves in a couple, much to many viewers’ surprise.

The episode saw the contestants go to an eighties-themed prom but Tia wound up without a date. That’s where BiP’s Aaron swooped in and saved the day. And before viewers could reach down for some more popcorn, Aaron and Tia were making out.

Lots of BiP viewers took to Twitter to share their shock: “Aaron and Tia is NOT something I saw coming WHATSOEVER“.

Helen Williams
After studying for her BA in Journalism at Solent University, Helen went straight into writing for GRV Media as years of binge-watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta finally started to pay off. Helen has been with the company for over five years, writing about reality TV for over three years and specialising in USA and UK content. Outside of work you’ll find her rustling up Nigella’s latest recipes, or at the beach walking her dogs. They’re called Zeus and Nola and they even have their own Instagram page!

