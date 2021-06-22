The Bachelorette: Twitter compares Aaron Clancy to Noah Centineo and Jake Behari - ethnicity explored!











Aaron Clancy is one of The Bachelorette’s stand-out contestants in 2021. Season 17 has had its fair share of drama already and we’re only at week three as of June 22nd!

Some of the men taking part in the Bachelorette clearly aren’t on the show to make friends, it’s up to this year’s leading lady, Katie Thurston, to work out who’s on the show for the right reasons.

Get to know The Bachelorette’s Aaron Clancy

Aaron Clancy is one of The Bachelorette season 17 contestants. He’s 26 years old and hails from San Deigo, California.

Aaron works as an insurance agent and according to his ABC profile, “in five years’ time, he hopes to own his business and work for himself“.

The Bachelorette star looks to be a fan favourite judging by Twitter. Follow Aaron on Instagram @aaronrclancy where he has over 10k followers.

If you told me I’d end this episode being a huge fan of Aaron… #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/V9drtmBp2B — Pri Maheshwari (@priyunkam) June 15, 2021

Twitter compares Aaron Clancy to other celebs

Aaron is clearly a great-looking guy and some viewers have Tweeted that they think he has a few celebrity look-a-likes.

One person Tweeted that Aaron looks like “Jake Behari all grown up“.

Jake Behari is a character from Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous who is played by actor Raja Fenske.

Another viewer wrote that Aaron has “major Noah Centineo vibes“.

Aaron on The Bachelorette has MAJOR Noah Centineo vibes. Big time. pic.twitter.com/cZylE1BjxL — Alani Vargas (@alanimv) June 22, 2021

Exploring Aaron Clancy’s ethnicity

According to Bustle, Aaron is a lover of all things California. Judging by his Instagram profile, he’s a regular at Laguna Beach and often opts for a shirtless photoshoot when he’s there.

Aaron doesn’t give too much of his life away on his Instagram profile but he did upload a photo of himself and his family back in 2015.

Some of his fans and followers look to be curious when it comes to Aaron’s ethnicity but it’s not something he’s spoken about publicly as yet.

