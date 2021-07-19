Love Island: Aaron Francis' 'Melita' tattoo will surprise fans with its meaning











Aaron Francis is one of Love Island 2021’s original cast members, he, Toby, Hugo, Jake and co have been there since day one. One way or another, Aaron has managed to stay in the competition, whether he’s been in a potential ‘relationship’ couple or a ‘friend’ couple.

During Love Island series 7 episode 17 a newcomer entered the villa – tattooed Danny Bibby. But, it turns out that Danny isn’t the only one who’s had some ink done, other Islanders, such as Aaron, have some tattoos, too!

Screenshot: Love Island 2021 Aaron – ITV

Fans spot Aaron Francis’ tattoo

Love Island series 7 episode 18 saw all the Islanders winding down after an eventful day, while chilling in his bed, Aaron revealed a tattoo on his inner arm.

One person Tweeted: “Are we going to talk about Aaron’s ‘Melita’ tattoo?? #LoveIsland“.

Another Love Island viewer took to Twitter: “Aaron who or what is Melita? #loveisland“

Someone else wondered if Aaron’s tattoo is to do with an Irish boyband: “Does Aaron’s tattoo on his inner arm say Westlife? #LoveIsland also, Lucinda says REALLY every ten minutes“.

What is the meaning of Aaron’s ‘Melita’ tattoo?

We can confirm that Aaron’s tattoo does read ‘Melita’ rather than ‘Westlife’ but, who knows? He could have a soft spot for the Flying Without Wings singers.

‘Melita’ is a female name, which could lead viewers to wonder who he got the tattoo done for. But, thankfully, it’s not a regretful ex tattoo, Melita looks to be the name of Aaron’s great-grandmother!

Love Island 2021: Meet Aaron’s sister!

Aaron’s tattoo of his grandmother’s name gives the impression that he’s close to his family.

His sister, Serena, has a business named after her grandmother, Melita, and her mother, Rose. The company can be found on Instagram @melitarose_candles with over 1,200 followers.

Aaron’s sister has a business in the home decor field and creates “hand-poured, unique scented soy wax candles.“

Serena writes on her website: “Melita sadly passed away in November 2014 suffering a long battle with dementia but the essence of her commitment to hard work, strong family values and love will always be imprinted within her family and every Melitarose candle.”

Her personal IG can be found @serry_francis and she also has a podcast called “Messy Round The Edges“!

