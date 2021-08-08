Love Island 2021: Who is Aaron Simpson? Height, career and Instagram explored!











Love Island 2021 already brought one Aaron to our screens, however, it looks like new Aaron’s in town and he’s here to shake things up as a series 7 bombshell alongside Priya Gopaldas.

Aaron Simpson is set to join the ITV2 show following Teddy and Faye’s spat and the rest of the fallout from the villa’s dreaded movie night. Let’s find out more about Aaron, from his football career to his height and his Instagram.

Who is Aaron Simpson?

Aaron Simpson is a 24-year-old football player who hails from Canterbury, England.

Aaron was born on March 7th, 1997 which makes him a Pisces on the zodiac.

He’s been playing football since he was 17 years old. During his football career so far, Aaron has played for Maidstone United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Portsmouth, AFC Telford United, Kilmarnock, FC Jumilla, Dover Athletic and Sutton United.

Aaron Simpson’s height

Love Island 2021 newbie Aaron Simpson’s height is listed online as being 5 ft 8.

As reported by The Sun, Aaron isn’t afraid to ruffle any feathers in the villa. He said: “Personality wise, the person who is most my type is Chloe or Mary at the moment. I haven’t got all my eggs in one basket. I’m going to bring fun, good energy and positive vibes. I think a couple of the girls’ heads will be turning when I go in there.“

Chloe and Mary are on Aaron’s radar, so Toby and Dale may have to watch out when the footballer enters the villa!

Is Aaron on Instagram?

Aaron is on Instagram with almost 10k followers @aaronsimpsonn.

The 24-year-old writes in his IG bio that he’s a “footballer” and “results coach” who “aspires to inspire“!

Judging by Aaron’s Instagram page, he’s close to his family and has a younger sister. Aaron regularly takes to the ‘gram to post about all things football-related as well as going out snaps, holiday pics and lots of photos with his friends.

Aaron is clearly going into the villa confident as he said: “I’ll openly tell you I’m about to steal your girl. That doesn’t really phase me at all.” as per The Sun.

