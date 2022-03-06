Aaron Westberry breaks the judges’ hearts in his American Idol audition













Returning for its 20th season, American Idol officially kicked off on Sunday, February 27th 2022. Katy Lionel and Luke are raring to go on the judging panel as they decide who gets to go to Hollywood. So far, the judges have been blown away more than once in the audition rounds and it seems like there’s unlimited talent walking through the American Idol doors in 2022.

Aaron Westberry’s American Idol audition is set to air on Sunday, March 6th and during his introduction video, he reveals he’s never really sung in front of anyone before. As if auditioning in front of three mega-stars wasn’t nerve-wracking enough, Aaron admitted that he’s something of a rookie when it comes to singing.

Luxe Listings Sydney | Season 2 Official Trailer BridTV 8752 Luxe Listings Sydney | Season 2 Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/YlXKtg2chiU/hqdefault.jpg 965856 965856 center 22403

Who is Aaron Westberry?

Aaron Westberry is a 20-year-old grocery store worker from Greenville, South Carolina.

Not only does Aaron have singing talent, but he can also play the piano.

He’s not currently in college and said that he “hasn’t made any big decisions yet” when it comes to his career.

OMG: Meet Normandy, her American Idol audition made Katy Perry storm off set

Aaron’s American Idol audition explored

During Aaron Westberry’s audition, Katy Perry said that he was giving her Owen Wilson vibes and his laid back attitude was something that definitely got the judges’ attention.

Aaron chose to sing Sam Hunt’s 2016 and he also showed off his talents of playing the piano during his audition.

While the judges’ weren’t blown away by Aaron’s vocal ability, Katy Perry said that Aaron’s voice made the judges “melt“.

The judges also said that Aaron had a “heartbreak tone” and that he was very “Owl City“. Luke Bryan said: “This kid’s breaking our hearts“. Lionel Richie asked Aaron to come through with some more passion but the 20-year-old moved the judges enough to go through to the Hollywood rounds of the show.

American Idol: Get to know Aaron Westberry on Instagram

American Idol season 20 star Aaron can be found on Instagram @wessbery.

He has around 750 followers, but following his American Idol appearance, Aaron’s following is likely to skyrocket.

Aaron only has three posts on Instagram and it looks like he only joined the platform in 2022. He’s also on Twitter under the same handle.

NO WAY: Get to know American Idol 2022 contestant Cole Hallman on IG and TikTok

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON ABC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK