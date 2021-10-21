ABC drama ‘Queens’ soundtrack explored, songs from Brandy, Eve and co











Home Economics, The Goldbergs, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Big Sky, Motherland and Station 19 are all hit ABC shows. Now it looks like there’s a new drama series to add to ABC’s list as Queens hits screens in the US.

ABC’s Queens premiered on Tuesday, October 19th and it airs each Tuesday at 10/9c. The show features some big names, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes, so let’s find out more about the Queens soundtrack and what songs to expect…

Photo by Leon Bennett/STA 2020/Getty Images for BET

What is Queens about?

Queens is a brand new drama series to ABC in October 2021.

The show features a supergroup, The Nasty Girls, which is made up of Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy Norwood.

The four women portray hip-hop artists who had a career in the 90’s. During Queens, they’re ready to find fame again now that they’re in their forties. Brandy plays Naomi AKA ‘Xplicit Lyrics’, Eve is Brianna or ‘Professor Sex’, Naturi plays Jill AKA ‘Da Thrill’ and Nadine is Valeria or ‘Butter Pecan’.

Swizz Beats is the man behind Queens’ music

Queens’ executive music producer is none other than Swizz Beats – record producer, rapper, businessman and Alicia Keys’ husband.

As reported by U Discover Music, Swizz Beatz said: “To see these Queens come together in unity is amazing in 2021… This show is special in many ways to me and it’s an honor to be the Executive Music Producer.“

ABC: Queens soundtrack explored

The Queens soundtrack features new songs created for the show such as “Nasty Girl” and “The Introduction” performed by Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy. Brandy also performs “Hear Me” during the show.

As well as the original songs from the show, the Queens soundtrack includes the following very recognisable songs:

“I’m Coming Out” – Diana Ross

“Lose Control” – Missy Elliott feat. Ciara and Fat Man Scoop

“Conceited (There’s Something About Remy)” – Remy Ma

“All The Way Up” – Fat Joe and Remy Ma feat. French Montana and Infared

“Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” – DMX

“Glory Box” – Portishead

“Beez in the Trap” – Nicki Minaj feat. 2 Chainz

